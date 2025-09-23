Body Energy Club Expands to West Vancouver with New Park Royal Mall South Location—Part of Continued Growth Across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club (BEC), the trusted health and wellness brand celebrated for its premium smoothies, supplements, and grab-and-go meals, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Park Royal South, 716 Main Street in West Vancouver. This expansion marks another step in BEC’s mission to bring accessible health and nutrition to communities in Canada and the United States.

The West Vancouver store introduces the area to BEC’s signature offerings, including nutrient-packed smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, high-quality supplements, and healthy meals—ideal for fueling the active BC lifestyle. Customers can enjoy a full supplement store & smoothie bar open seven days a week.

“We’re thrilled to join the West Vancouver community with our Park Royal Mall South location,” says Dominick Tousignant, Founder and Owner of Body Energy Club. “This area is known for its active, health-conscious residents, and we’re excited to offer them our signature products and welcoming space to support their wellness goals.”

The Park Royal Mall South store is part of BEC’s accelerated expansion, one of three additional locations planned before the end of 2025. This growth reflects the brand’s commitment to making high-quality nutrition available to everyone—from elite athletes and weekend warriors to busy families and individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle.

About Body Energy Club

Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes, to everyday wellness seekers, and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all.

For more information, please contact:

Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO

dominick@bodyenergyclub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe482f3-c402-40fd-8a4f-ca38011d548d