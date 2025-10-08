Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places List for 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is at risk of losing of some of its most iconic heritage places. Today, the National Trust for Canada released its 2025 Endangered Places List, drawing attention to irreplaceable heritage sites across the country that are at risk of loss.

This year’s list underscores the urgent need for more decisive action to safeguard Canada’s heritage. Historic buildings and cultural landmarks are lost due to inadequate legal protections, neglect, and systemic barriers to preservation.

When historic places disappear, Canada’s collective story is diminished, community identity is fractured, and finite resources are wasted.

“The National Trust Endangered Places List draws attention to the challenges faced by historic places,” said Patricia Kell, the National Trust for Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “By sharing this list, we hope that these treasured places will be saved. The list focuses attention, galvanizes action and helps local community groups to preserve places that matter to them.”

Since 2005, the Endangered Places List has been a vital tool for raising awareness and mobilizing action to save heritage sites. The List is developed from nominations, media coverage, and community reports.

New Listings:

24 Sussex Drive (Ottawa, ON) –vacant, with no plan for its future.

–vacant, with no plan for its future. Hudson’s Bay Building (Calgary, AB) – faces an uncertain future as the historic company goes bankrupt.

– faces an uncertain future as the historic company goes bankrupt. Dr. Martin Murphy House (Halifax, NS) – challenged to access insurance.

– challenged to access insurance. Claybank Brick Plant (Claybank, SK) – falling deeper into disrepair.

– falling deeper into disrepair. 500 Lot Area (Charlottetown, PEI) – left vulnerable by weak bylaws.

– left vulnerable by weak bylaws. Peck Building (Winnipeg, MB) – made fragile by prolonged vacancy.

– made fragile by prolonged vacancy. Saint Joseph d’Alma Church (Alma, QC) – Quebec’s historic churches face a crisis as provincial funding recedes.

– Quebec’s historic churches face a crisis as provincial funding recedes. Pascal Poirier House (Shediac, NB) – never re-opened after COVID.

– never re-opened after COVID. Sisters of the Visitation Convent (Ottawa, ON) – vacant and crumbling.

– vacant and crumbling. Spruce Avenue School (Edmonton, AB) – faces demolition despite local opposition.

About the National Trust for Canada

Created in 1973, the National Trust for Canada is the leading national charity dedicated to the conservation of Canada's historic places. The Trust believes that heritage places and older buildings are integral to solving community challenges and meeting contemporary needs, including climate resilience, diversity and inclusion, identity and sense of place, and community wellbeing.