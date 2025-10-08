CRI Named Finalist for the Digital Signage Experience Awards 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, announced it has been named a finalist in the Venues category of the 2025 Digital Signage Experience Awards, also known as the DIZZIE. The nomination recognizes CRI’s “Digital Transformation at Rogers Arena” project, which elevated fan engagement, streamlined operations, and unlocked new revenue opportunities through state-of-the-art digital signage.

The DIZZIE awards spotlight the year’s most innovative digital signage installations worldwide. This year’s competition drew hundreds of entries from leading systems integrators, software providers, and display manufacturers. An independent panel of industry experts selects finalists based on creativity, technical excellence, and measurable business impact.

CRI’s submission chronicles a comprehensive upgrade at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The scope encompassed cabling and infrastructure improvements for over 900 IPTV endpoints and digital signage displays—screens now grace concourses, suites, food courts, retail outlets, and premium clubs. CRI’s Clarity™ Digital Menu Board software drives real-time promotions on high-definition displays, combined with a third-party IPTV and Digital Signage platform also managed by CRI.

“We are honored to see our work at Rogers Arena recognized among the industry’s best,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Realities. “This nomination affirms our commitment to transforming venues with reliable, revenue-generating digital solutions that enhance the fan journey and deliver clear ROI for stadium operators.”

The winners will be announced at the Digital Signage Experience 2025 on October 20 in San Diego, CA.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

