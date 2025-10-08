Bowman Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and project management firm, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Company will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Bowman founder and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call.

To attend the live webcast, please visit the Bowman Investor Relations website at investors.bowman.com or click here. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees and 100 offices throughout the U.S., Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

