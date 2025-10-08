CoinMarketCap Trends Suggest XRP Tundra Presale Could Outpace Broader Bitcoin Market Gains





LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts monitoring user-interest metrics on CoinMarketCap report a rising trend in searches and watchlist additions connected to XRP Tundra, whose presale has entered Phase 5. The project allows participants to purchase TUNDRA-S tokens at $0.091 with a 15% bonus and receive free TUNDRA-X tokensvalued at $0.0455. The data reflect increasing investor focus on dual-chain token models compared to legacy single-asset strategies.

Dual-Token Framework With Defined Price Path

The XRP Tundra presale introduces a two-asset structure designed to differentiate utility from governance:

TUNDRA-S : issued on Solana as the ecosystem’s operational utility token.

: issued on as the ecosystem’s operational utility token. TUNDRA-X: deployed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as the governance and reserve token.

A total of 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is dedicated to the presale, with tokens released through incremental pricing tiers. Launch valuations are set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, establishing a clear progression from presale entry to market listing — a structure that distinguishes XRP Tundra from typical early-stage offerings.

Liquidity Stability Through DAMM V2

To manage volatility at launch, XRP Tundra integrates Meteora’s Dynamic Automated Market Maker Version 2 (DAMM V2) pools on Solana. The system deploys adaptive fees that begin around 50% and gradually decrease, deterring automated bots and immediate sell-offs.

Additional features include:

NFT-based records of liquidity provider positions,

of liquidity provider positions, Permanent liquidity lock options , and

, and Configurable schedulers to control release timelines.



These measures create a framework for structured price discovery and provide stronger safeguards for long-term market participation.

Verified Oversight and Accountability

XRP Tundra’s infrastructure has undergone extensive independent review. Smart-contract audits are publicly available from Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Team identity verification was completed through Vital Block KYC , confirming full accountability for project operations. These published materials provide transparency for participants evaluating security, tokenomics, and team credibility before launch.



Broader Market Context

CoinMarketCap interest-tracking tools show XRP Tundra entering the platform’s “most-searched” section in early October, coinciding with Bitcoin’s consolidation period around the $70,000 level. Analysts suggest the surge reflects investor appetite for dual-chain ecosystems and structured presale frameworks that are less dependent on macro-driven cycles.

“The Bitcoin market cycle remains the benchmark for digital assets, but participants are also seeking projects with transparent mechanics and defined launch paths,” said Tim Fénix, spokesperson for XRP Tundra. “Our architecture combines a dual-token system, verified audits, and liquidity protections — elements that give participants confidence beyond speculative trading. The interest reflected on CoinMarketCap shows that distinction clearly.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a decentralized-finance protocol operating across the XRP Ledger and Solana blockchains. Its dual-token design introduces TUNDRA-S for utility and TUNDRA-X for governance and reserves, supported by DAMM V2 liquidity architecture and independent verification. The project emphasizes transparency, accountability, and stability as it prepares for market launch.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XRP Tundra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article.This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b00709d-d4b7-4ecc-8b23-f69e6f81b2e8