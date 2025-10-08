Obagi Medical Launches Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024*, proudly unveils its latest innovation rooted in clinical skin science: Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum. Designed to promote a healthier scalp, the foundation of fuller, stronger hair, this advanced leave-in serum is clinically proven to reduce dry, fallen hair by 74% in just three months, helping deliver visibly denser, fuller-looking strands.

The Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum expands on Obagi’s 35 years of skin health expertise and leadership in medical-grade innovation by applying its skin first philosophy to the scalp through the BioStim™ Complex. The BioStim™ Complex utilizes proprietary technology powered by a synergistic blend of clinically proven actives, including Biotin, Amino Acids, and Peptides – alongside 18 essential Nutrients, B Vitamins, and Phytoactives. These actives work to promote scalp health, fortify hair follicles, and strengthen strands from the root.

Designed to target multiple factors involved in scalp health and reinforce the hair’s natural resilience, this fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula offers a comprehensive approach to help combat thinning, reduce breakage, and enhance overall hair vitality for visibly denser, fuller hair.

“In my practice, I’m seeing a rising number of patients with hair loss concerns, ranging from those with underlying hormonal contributors, such as PCOS, perimenopause, and postmenopause, to younger men aiming to maintain hair density as they age, to those with thyroid disorders or nutritional deficiencies following significant weight loss,” said Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Officer of Obagi. “We’re excited about the launch of Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum because it was designed to address these concerns. It was evaluated in a six-month, double-blind clinical study, with results showing that participants using Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum experienced meaningful improvements as early as two weeks into treatment.”

Hair loss and thinning have become top concerns among both consumers and providers: two in three Americans over age 35 experience hair loss or thinning.** At the same time, the professional aesthetics space is evolving: 56% of U.S. women now seek skincare-grade ingredients in their hair care***, with more U.S. physicians offering services and products addressing hair restoration.****

A clinical study demonstrated the efficacy of Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum, with participants experiencing significant improvements in scalp health:

In just 2 weeks, clinically proven* to help: Decrease the amount of wet and dry fallen hair Re-deliver hydration to the scalp Reduce hair breakage when dry combing

In just 3 months, clinically proven* to help: Reduce the amount of dry fallen hair by 74%** Reduce hair breakage when dry combing by 74%** Increase hair count per cm2 by 2.8%**

In less than 6 months, clinically proven* to help: Significantly improve hair volume by 52%****** Significantly decrease the amount of dry fallen hair by 97% ********





“At Obagi, we’re always striving to innovate and deliver transformative results across every facet of skincare and now scalp care,” said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer of Obagi. “We’re proud to introduce Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum as a powerful solution for individuals experiencing hair thinning, scalp imbalance, or age-related changes. This launch reflects our commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs with science-driven, high-performance formulas.”

The Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum, priced at $125 will be available for purchase on Obagi.com .

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,* Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. The brand continues to lead in physician-recommended skincare solutions and was recognized as the #1 Physician-Recommended Brand for At-Home Skincare Products for Hyperpigmentation, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, and Sagging Skin & Loss of Elasticity.** More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com .

*Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)

**Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Institute (DCSI) in January 2022, Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hair-care-market-102555

***U. S.: 1,006 female internet users aged 18+ who use shampoo or conditioner products. Source: Kantar Profiles/Mintel, January 2025 trending-haircare-ingredients-2025-where-to-play

****Kline Physician-Dispensed Skincare – US Perception and Satisfaction Survey, October 2024

****** Results based on a 2025 24-week clinical test. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

******* When compared to the untreated control group

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

