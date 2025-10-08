Vertex and Kintsugi Launch AI-Powered Tax Automation Solution: Kintsugi powered by Vertex

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the launch of Kintsugi powered by Vertex, a new AI-native tax automation solution developed in partnership with Kintsugi, a fast-growing startup focused on transforming tax compliance for SMB’s through intelligent automation.

This release marks a significant milestone in Vertex’s broader strategy to embed AI across the tax lifecycle, delivering scalable, seamless automation that amplifies expertise and simplifies complexity.

“Kintsugi powered by Vertex reflects our commitment to reimagining tax compliance through AI, extending our reach outside enterprise in an innovative manner,” said Chirag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Vertex. “Together, we’re bringing ease of use, quick time to value, and precision to tax workflows, laying the foundation for future innovations that make seamless continuous compliance achievable for companies of all sizes.”

Built to serve diverse platforms and industries, the solution automates key compliance functions including nexus monitoring, registration, product-level tax categorization, calculation, filing, and remittance. It also provides real-time dashboards for jurisdictional liability and exposure tracking, empowering finance teams with visibility and control. Powered by the Vertex tax engine, Kintsugi powered by Vertex delivers the same trusted accuracy and global content that enterprises rely on, now available in an AI-native experience built for agility and scale.

“Small and mid-sized businesses are under constant pressure to do more with less,” said Pujun Bhatnagar, CEO, Kintsugi. “Our partnership with Vertex brings together deep tax expertise and AI-native automation to deliver clarity and control, helping teams stay focused on growth while simplifying compliance. Customers can now connect with the powered by solution, with no obligation, to get real-time tracking of their nexus, giving them even greater visibility and agility.”

Kintsugi powered by Vertex is built for flexibility, designed to integrate with supported financial systems. This approach ensures that businesses can benefit from AI-powered tax automation regardless of their platform or ERP environment.



The launch is part of Vertex’s ongoing investment in next-generation tax technologies, with a roadmap that includes expanded AI capabilities for global compliance, e-invoicing, exemption certificate management, and cross-border tax logic.

For more information, click here to explore how Vertex and Kintsugi are reshaping tax automation.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2025 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex’s products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

About Kintsugi

Kintsugi provides an AI-powered tax automation platform that transforms complex tax management into a streamlined, automated process. By leveraging artificial intelligence and seamless integrations, Kintsugi reduces preparation time by 75% and compliance costs by 50% for e-commerce and SaaS businesses. The company offers transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and advanced capabilities for multi-state and international tax compliance.

Learn more at www.trykintsugi.com.

