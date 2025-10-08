Rezolve Ai Outlines the Architecture for the Age of Agentic Commerce

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the category-defining platform at the intersection of AI, commerce, and payments, today unveiled its framework for what it believes will be the next era of intelligent trade, the Age of Agentic Commerce, where autonomous AI systems will search, negotiate, and transact on behalf of people and enterprises in real time.

This announcement follows Rezolve’s acquisition of Smartpay, a leading digital-asset payments company in Latin America, providing the foundation for instant, borderless settlement across currencies and stablecoins. Smartpay extends Rezolve’s reach into the digital-asset economy, accelerating the integration of AI-driven commerce and decentralized payments into a single global architecture.

Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai, said:

“Every technological era is defined by a company that builds the indispensable infrastructure of its time. With Smartpay providing the rails, brainpowa delivering the intelligence, and our data initiatives enabling reasoning in real time, we believe Rezolve is building the core stack for agentic commerce, the architecture on which the next $100 trillion economy will run.”

Agentic commerce represents a fundamental shift in how transactions occur. AI systems acting autonomously to understand intent, optimize outcomes, and complete purchases or financial actions on behalf of users. Rezolve’s Brain Suite enables enterprises to harness this capability across retail, payments, and omni-channel engagement, reducing friction and increasing personalization throughout the customer journey.

Rezolve’s architecture unites three essential layers of the intelligent economy:

Intelligence: brainpowa, Rezolve’s proprietary LLM enabling contextual understanding, empathy, and zero-hallucination reasoning for commerce.



Payments: Smartpay: The digital-asset rails for instant settlement and cross-border transaction execution.



Data: Rezolve’s expanding data infrastructure initiatives delivering the real-time information AI agents need to transact, learn, and adapt.





Together, Rezolve believes these layers form the foundation of Agentic Commerce, a paradigm in which AI becomes a trusted intermediary between people, products, and payments, connecting traditional finance with the digital-asset economy.

