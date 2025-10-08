Viasat Awarded Contract by U.S. Space Force for Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it has been selected for a prime contract award by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (USSF SSC) for the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program. Viasat is one of five awardees to receive an initial Delivery Order 1 (DO1) contract under what is a large Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that aims to develop a proliferated, small satellite geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) constellation that will deliver resilience and anti-jam capabilities. The first launch of this PTS-G constellation is projected for 2028 to serve government end-users.

Under this initial award, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems team within its Defense and Advanced Technologies segment will mature a design for a dual-band X/Ka-band satellite and anchor station architecture, inclusive of tracking, telemetry, and command (TT&C), satellite and network operations, and cybersecurity requirements. This work under the DO1 phase will take place over a 7-month period, culminating in a technical design review and demonstration of this capability. Viasat’s low size, weight, and power (SWaP) GEO satellite will be capable of enhancing end-user speeds and delivering resilient performance.

This technology is crucial for providing secure, reliable and cost-effective communication capabilities to support evolving USSF and U.S. Department of War (DoW) missions. The PTS-G program aligns with the USSF initiative to deploy maneuverable GEO satellites, significantly improving the resilience and agility of military communications. The contract positions Viasat as a potential end-to-end satellite manufacturer for the USSF, further solidifying its role in the development of advanced space communication systems.

John Reeves, Vice President of Space and Mission Systems, Viasat Government, said: "Viasat is honored to be selected by the U.S. Space Force for the PTS-G program. This contract underscores our proven track record in designing and delivering secure, resilient, and high-performance satellite communication solutions. We believe our dual-band X/Ka-band design, combined with Viasat’s extensive understanding of capacity economics, maneuverable GEO architectures, and heritage of delivering secure communication solutions to DoW users, will provide critical capabilities to enable global connectivity and enhance warfighters’ situational awareness and operational effectiveness to meet emerging threats. We are excited to contribute to this transformative program and support the Department of War in achieving its strategic objectives."

The PTS-G program, which has an IDIQ ceiling value of $4B for all potential program awardees, is a key initiative of the USSF aimed at enhancing the security and performance of military satellite communications. By integrating advanced commercial technologies, the program seeks to create a more resilient and agile communication network, capable of withstanding and mitigating potential threats.

