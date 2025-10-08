Coral Vita Headlines “Currents” – A Day-to-Night Ocean Conservation Gathering During NYC Climate Week

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coral Vita, the world’s leading commercial land-based coral reef restoration company, sponsored and headlined “Currents,” a transformative full-day gathering during NYC Climate Week that united climate action with art, music, and community celebration in honor of our ocean.



Taking place at the peak of Climate Week in the heart of Manhattan, Currents brought together Indigenous elders, environmental entrepreneurs, youth activists, artists, storytellers, and people from well outside the nature and climate circles to explore and share how we can protect, regenerate, and preserve the bodies of water that sustain and inspire us all. The event featured cutting-edge tech innovations, thought-provoking panels, immersive experiences, and live performances, all designed to move beyond facts alone and into deeper feeling, imagination, and co-creation.



The urgency driving this gathering is clear: half the world’s coral reefs are already lost, with 90% at risk to vanish by 2050. Fish populations are collapsing, glaciers receding, and dead zones growing. Yet this moment of crisis also holds the seeds of renewal – an opportunity to discover how endurance, resilience, and strength can transform new possibilities for our oceans and ourselves.



“Climate action and nature protection work is not only about solving problems, but about concrete steps born from feeling, imagining, and regenerating from the inside out,” said Sam Teicher, co-founder and Chief Reef Officer of Coral Vita. “This gathering brought together everyone who feels called to nature and to systemic change. By uplifting the intersection of science, art, and community, and inspired by the legacy of Joanna Macy, Currents creates space for the kind of transformative dialogue and connection we need to build a thriving ocean future. From grief to resilience, from despair to active hope. Our bodies are 70% water – when we tend to our inner waters, we strengthen our capacity to serve the Earth’s ocean, rivers, streams, and bays.”



Currents was hosted by Lena Cole, Jess Serrante, Elana Meta, and Sam and Seth Teicher of Coral Vita. The event was created in collaboration with New York’s CX community.



Coral Vita’s innovative for-profit model has demonstrated that large-scale reef recovery is achievable through the combination of cutting-edge science and commercial viability. Since ramping up operations in 2021, the company has cultivated over 100,000 corals across 52 species in The Bahamas, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, achieving high coral survivorship rates and doubling fish populations in restored areas.



About Coral Vita



Coral Vita is a reef restoration solutions company that grows resilient corals at scale to restore threatened reefs. In 2019, Coral Vita established the world’s first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in Freeport, Grand Bahama. This state-of-the-art facility also functions as an education center for local communities as well as an immersive eco-tourism attraction, building local capacity through workforce development and partnerships.



With operations in The Bahamas, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Saba, and growing, the company’s ultimate vision is to create a global network of large-scale commercial coral farms in every nation with reefs powered by impactful technology and a thriving Restoration Economy.



For more in-depth education on coral reef restoration and helpful resources, visit https://coralvita.co/articles/



Media Contacts: Emma Hyman and Kelly Campbell



Coral Vita Email: press@coralvita.co



Website: coralvita.co



https://thenewsfront.com/coral-vita-headlines-currents-a-day-to-night-ocean-conservation-gathering-during-nyc-climate-week/