Coral Vita Transforms Gifting Season Into Conservation Movement with Launch of Eco-Friendly Gift Guides

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coral Vita, the TIME Magazine 2025 Best Inventions of the Year and Earthshot Prize-winning coral restoration organization, today announced the launch of its first series of comprehensive eco-friendly gift guides designed to transform traditional gift-giving into meaningful environmental action. The guides offer consumers and corporations a carefully vetted selection of sustainable alternatives that eliminate landfill waste while supporting ocean restoration and broader conservation efforts.



According to recent studies, Americans generate approximately 25% more waste during the holiday season, with an estimated 1 million extra tons of waste ending up in landfills each week between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Coral Vita’s new gift guides directly address this environmental crisis by showcasing products and experiences that prioritize durability, reusability, and measurable planetary impact over disposable consumption.



“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how people think about gifting,” said Sam Teicher, Co-Founder and Chief Reef Officer at Coral Vita. “People increasingly want their purchases to reflect their values and create positive change. Our gift guides show that the most meaningful gifts aren’t items that ultimately end up in trash heaps—they’re contributions to restoring the ecosystems that sustain all life on Earth.”



The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Gift: Adopt a Coral



Featured prominently across all three guides is Coral Vita’s exclusive Adopt a Coral program, which the organization positions as the ideal sustainable gift for 2025. Starting at just $30, the program allows gift-givers to directly fund the restoration of coral reefs. These ecosystems support 25% of all marine life and sustain one billion livelihoods by protecting coastal communities, powering tourism economies, and feeding families.



Gift recipients receive a personalized digital certificate and regular email updates tracking their coral’s journey from fragment cultivation in Coral Vita’s award-winning land-based farm to eventual outplanting in Grand Bahama’s restoration sites. Unlike traditional gifts that depreciate or deteriorate, adopted corals continue growing and providing ecosystem services well into the future, creating a living legacy of environmental stewardship.



The program offers multiple impact levels:

Individual Coral Microfragment ($30) – Fund a single climate-resilient coral fragment

($30) – Fund a single climate-resilient coral fragment Coral Cookie ($180) – Support seven microfragments fusing into one colony in months instead of decades

($180) – Support seven microfragments fusing into one colony in months instead of decades Coral Collection ($1,500) – Accelerate reef growth with multiple coral cookies

($1,500) – Accelerate reef growth with multiple coral cookies Tank Sponsorship ($15,000) – Fund hundreds of coral fragments with naming rights

Three Comprehensive Guides for Every Gifting Need



Coral Vita’s inaugural gift guide series includes:

Best Eco-Friendly Gifts for the Environmentally Conscious – A curated collection of 15+ sustainable products ranging from plantable greeting cards to solar-powered chargers, all selected for their environmental credentials and practical utility. View here: coralvita.co/best-eco-friendly-gifts-environmentally-conscious Best Gifts for Environmentalists – Twenty thoughtfully selected items including sustainable clothing from Patagonia and Tentree, experience gifts like National Parks passes, and products made from recycled ocean plastic by 4Ocean. View here: coralvita.co/best-gifts-for-environmentalists Best Eco-Friendly Corporate Gifts – Tailored solutions for businesses seeking to align corporate gifting with sustainability goals and demonstrate environmental leadership to clients and employees. View here: coralvita.co/best-eco-friendly-corporate-gifts



Each guide emphasizes products that replace single-use plastics, support ethical manufacturing, utilize recycled or organic materials, and create lasting value rather than temporary satisfaction.



A Science-Based Approach to Sustainable Gifting



Coral Vita brings the same rigorous, science-based methodology to its gift curation that has made it a global leader in coral restoration. The organization has grown over 100,000 corals across 52 species in operations spanning The Bahamas, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, backed by $8M+ in Series A funding from impact investors including Builders Vision.



The gift guides reflect this commitment to measurable impact. Every recommended product and experience has been evaluated for environmental credentials, longevity, and authentic sustainability claims, avoiding greenwashing while highlighting companies that demonstrate genuine commitment to planetary health.



Transforming Gift-Giving Culture



“Traditional consumer culture teaches us that more stuff equals more happiness, but science and experience prove otherwise,” added Teicher. “The gifts that create the most lasting joy, and the least environmental harm, are those that foster connection, learning, and contribution to something greater than ourselves.”



The Adopt a Coral program can be accessed at: shop.coralvita.co/pages/adopt-a-coral-program



About Coral Vita



Coral Vita is a social enterprise on a mission to restore ocean health by cultivating resilient coral at land-based farms and transplanting them onto degraded reefs. Using innovative methods, Coral Vita grows corals in months instead of decades while strengthening their resilience to climate threats. The organization won the prestigious Earthshot Prize, has been recognized by TIME Magazine as one of its Best Inventions of 2025 for its BrainCoral tech suite, and has revitalized reefs from The Bahamas to Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates.

Coral Vita has grown over 100,000 corals across 52 species and is scaling its impact globally to help restore the ecosystems that support one billion people and 25% of marine life. For more information, visit coralvita.co



