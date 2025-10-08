Asia Broadband Announces Strategic Operational Plant Upgrades During Temporary Production Pause Following Severe Weather

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) announced today that production at its flagship gold and silver processing facility has been temporarily paused following extreme weather conditions that caused severe flooding in the region. Heavy rains over the past weeks led to localized flooding that damaged sections of the plant’s production line, prompting the Company to suspend operations while repairs are underway.

Engineering crews were immediately deployed to assess and restore the affected infrastructure. AABB confirms that repairs are actively in progress and that full production is expected to resume by the end of this month.

“Safety and reliability are our highest priorities,” said Chris Torres, President and CEO. “Our teams are working around the clock to ensure all systems are restored to full capacity, while also implementing new safeguards to strengthen the plant against future weather events.”

A Strategic Reset and New Team for Peak Performance

Management has utilized the opportunity of unexpected downtime to initiate a complete operational restructuring and making necessary personnel changes, including the plant manager who had been with the facility since its construction and initial launch.

The Company has now hired an entirely new team, specifically trained for optimized production efficiency, advanced process management and safety performance. The transition marks a major milestone in AABB’s commitment to operational excellence and scalability.

Phase 2 Expansion on Track

AABB also confirmed that the tanks for its Phase 2 rollout are being fabricated offsite and will be transported to the facility for assembly after repairs are completed. This second phase of operations will significantly enhance production capacity and throughput.

Fortunately for the facility, the timing of the severe weather was a blessing in disguise. Had the torrential rains struck during the installation of the Phase 2 tanks, the impact could have been far more serious, potentially compromising the integrity and schedule of the expansion.

“Ironically, this stormy weather hit at the right time,” Chris Torres added. “We were between production phases when it delayed us, but it also protected the Phase 2 rollout from what could have been a devastating setback.”

In other news, the Company will be announcing important legal and strategic proceedings related to market manipulation. Management has been working closely with its legal counsel to address matters believed to have significantly eroded AABB’s share price, valuation and market activity. Management is taking decisive action to protect shareholders by exposing and holding the responsible parties accountable for their illegal activities.



About Asia Broadband

