Lucasys Tax Provision Now Available on SAP Store

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, a leading cloud software and service provider for rate-regulated utilities, today announced a new addition, Lucasys Tax Provision, to its suite of tax applications available on the SAP® Store – including Lucasys Tax Depreciation, Deferred Tax, TBBS, and Copilot.

This milestone builds on Lucasys’ continuing partnership within the SAP® PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem. By integrating with SAP S/4HANA® and other SAP solutions, these applications provide a seamless experience for customers managing complex tax and regulatory requirements.

“Bringing Tax Provision to the SAP Store enhances our existing tax suite experience for our customers, providing an even more comprehensive set of tax solutions to support their tax requirements,” stated Vadim Lantukh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lucasys. “With this addition, customers can continue to enhance their SAP environments with modern, purpose-built tax solutions that simplify processes, improve compliance, and unlock actionable insights.”

Lucasys’ tax applications are designed to streamline and automate critical tax processes, including tax depreciation and deferred tax management, while delivering unparalleled usability and security. The modular architecture and deep regulatory support of these solutions ensure that customers can adapt to changing industry demands and achieve long-term operational excellence.

Key Features of the Lucasys Income Tax Suite:

Integrated Tax Applications: Single integrated experience across tax applications used for tax accounting, tax compliance, and tax forecasting.

Enhanced Usability: Simplified workflows reduce the data maintenance burden for end users and facilitate onboarding and training.

Flexible Reporting: Robust, user-driven reporting allows for greater visibility and data confidence.

Data-Driven Insights: Provides actionable analytics to facilitate strategic tax planning.

Scalable Solutions: Tailored for large enterprises and asset-intensive organizations.



To learn more about Lucasys’ solutions and their availability in the SAP Store, visit https://www.lucasys.com and SAP® Store.

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com.

Contact: Tommy Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys

1-844-582-2797

contact@lucasys.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a1103aa-20e8-490b-9582-77a4358fe295

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c10b4a8-4959-4a0d-86b0-ddbd47762361

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f78744cd-188d-4193-8ad9-32acb9b831e9