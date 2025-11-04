Lucasys Releases Agentic AI, Supercharging its Income Tax Suite

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, the leading tax software and service provider for energy and utilities, announces the launch of Lucasys AI, an interactive, agentic artificial intelligence platform built specifically for tax professionals.

Released today at the annual joint taxation meeting of EEI/AGA member companies, Lucasys AI extends the functionality of each of the applications within the Lucasys Income Tax Suite and empowers organizations to make faster, smarter decisions. Designed with precision and security at its core, Lucasys AI goes beyond simple automation—offering meaningful insights, intuitive navigation, and a new level of efficiency for the modern tax department.

“Tax professionals face growing complexity in data, regulation, and process management,” said Stephen Strang, Chief Technology Officer at Lucasys. “Lucasys AI bridges the gap between information and action, allowing teams to find answers, analyze data, and automate workflows in seconds, all within a secure and compliant environment.”

Reimagining the Tax Experience

Lucasys AI extends your team’s ability to leverage your data and tools, and provides you with the digital team members you never knew you needed:

Industry and Tax Expert: Get answers to your complex tax and accounting questions, including industry specific domain knowledge sourced from legislative and regulatory publications.

Get answers to your complex tax and accounting questions, including industry specific domain knowledge sourced from legislative and regulatory publications. Software and Support: Be guided in real time through the application, including onboarding and software support.

Be guided in real time through the application, including onboarding and software support. Intelligent Dana Analyst: Your data tells a story, and Lucasys AI allows you to ask questions of your own data.



In addition to the functionality released today, Lucasys continues to work with customers to develop and deploy additional agentic use cases.

Security You Can Trust

Lucasys AI is powered by a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant model, ensuring the highest standards of data security and privacy. All interactions are protected, and customer data is never used to train the model, so organizations can trust their sensitive information stays secure.

Visit https://www.lucasys.com/demo to request a demo.

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides AI interactive software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com.

