Racing Toward Hope: Becklar 5K Events Raise Funds for Local Families

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, in partnership with the Becklar Cares Foundation, concluded their 12th annual ‘Run for a Reason’ 5K fundraiser in Ogden, UT, along with subsequent 5K events in Rexburg, ID, and Cedar City, UT. These 5K events have become popular in their respective communities to help raise funds and rally around families who are experiencing heavy burdens from significant medical challenges and expenses.

This year, there were over 250 participants and 12 corporate sponsors, raising over $33,000. Donations came from Becklar employees, family and community members, and corporate sponsors. Plus, there were hundreds of volunteer hours from Becklar employees in planning and executing these fundraising events.

Each event sponsored a specific family in the area. The Ogden 5K was held September 6th, 2025, for Ody and his family. Ody was born with a rare genetic condition known as Treacher Collins Syndrome (TCS). His journey has been particularly difficult, starting with a trach tube at birth and enduring both stage 3 and stage 4 brain bleeds over the past three years. His mother has taken on the immense responsibility of being his full-time caregiver, providing him with the love and support he needs.

Next was the Rexburg 5K, held on September 20th, 2025, to benefit baby Dallas and his family. Dallas was born 14 weeks early, facing serious medical challenges throughout his first several months of life. He is currently still at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, in the NICU, receiving ongoing treatment for his lungs. His parents hold onto hope that in the coming weeks, they will finally be able to bring him home with an at-home ventilator to assist him with breathing.

The concluding 5K event was held in Cedar City on September 27th, 2025, to rally around little Archer and his family. In December 2024, after months of digestive issues and countless tests, a chest X-ray revealed his heart was dilated. In January 2025, Archer underwent major surgery to receive a ventricular assist device (VAD) to support his heart. While his medical team remains hopeful that a heart transplant will come within the next 6-12 months, they’ve gently prepared his family for the reality that it could take longer.

“This is our twelfth year of doing these fundraisers. Each year our goal is to make a difference in the lives of these families through funds raised as well as through the love and support given, and this year is no exception,”

stated Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring. Bailey continued, “Giving back to the community by helping others in times of need is at the very core of our business and culture. It is a critical part of our corporate values built around the motto, ‘We Care FIRST.’ It’s a great culture to be part of.”

Becklar is always looking for ways to give back to the communities surrounding their critical event monitoring centers to build deeper, more meaningful connections and to accomplish their crucial mission to protect people, property, and workers throughout North America. The Becklar Team would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, whether through donations or by participating in the 5K fundraiser events. And a special thanks is extended to our corporate sponsors. We couldn’t have done it without their support!



Our generous sponsors are listed here in alphabetical order:

AT&T

Bold

Graphene Networks

Lee’s Market Place

Life Protect

NetCuras

Northern Ice

Rubin Brown

SPP Advisors

Taft Law

Willis Tower Watson

Vertex Capital

Also, thank you to all the Becklar employees and family members who donated their time and resources to make this happen. Every penny raised through these events is donated to the three sponsored families.

About Becklar

Becklar offers the only SMART Critical Event Protection Platform, delivering critical event monitoring and response solutions through a comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. This platform uniquely provides customizable and comprehensive safety solutions to offer unmatched protection to People, Property and Employees through any endpoint. Advanced AI technologies are unified with skilled operators in the platform to provide industry-leading services across diverse sectors, including video monitoring, remote guarding, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Designed for action in urgent situations, the Becklar Smart Critical Event Platform delivers swift intervention in the moments that matter.