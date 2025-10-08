Monogram Health Announces New Leaders to Its Executive Ranks

Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, announces the appointment of new leaders to its executive team. As the company continues to broaden its multi-specialty offerings, expand existing partnerships, and pursue new growth opportunities, Monogram officially welcomes Keith Swan as its Chief Financial Officer and Gus Puryear as its Chief Legal Officer.

Keith is a seasoned healthcare finance executive with 25 years of experience working in the payor, provider, and healthcare service segments of the industry. Keith joins Monogram after his time with Evernorth, a part of The Cigna Group, where he held various divisional CFO, actuarial, and business leadership positions. Keith will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial, accounting, actuarial, and medical economic functions. Strategically, Keith will leverage Monogram’s proprietary actuarial capabilities to identify and measure key clinical interventions that produce positive patient outcomes and improve affordability for both the patients, health plans, and health systems alike.

Gus joins Monogram Health as its new Chief Legal Officer, with more than 32 years of legal and senior leadership experience. Gus most recently was the General Counsel at Asurion, a leading global technology protection company. Prior to his tenure at Asurion, Gus served as general counsel for a publicly traded company and previously held several senior-level policy and legal counsel positions in the United States Senate, and was involved in a presidential campaign and transition. He began his legal career as a law clerk to a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. Now at Monogram, Gus will oversee all legal strategy, corporate governance, and healthcare policy initiatives across Monogram’s expansive healthcare delivery footprint.

“As Monogram continues to grow profitably, I am immensely proud of the teams and departments we’ve built to keep us steadfast on our mission to transform the way health care is delivered for those with multiple chronic conditions,” said Michael Uchrin, Co-Founder and CEO at Monogram Health. “I am confident our new senior leadership team will continue to drive positive clinical, financial, and operational results for the company as we continue to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered.”

In addition to the accomplished executives joining the company, Monogram Health’s leadership team continues to be recognized for their profound impact. Most recently, Greg Hicks, Monogram’s Chief Human Resources Officer was selected as a 2025 C-Suite Awards honoree by Nashville Business Journal. The distinguished award recognizes the leading innovators, motivators, and decision-makers inside of Nashville’s top companies. In addition to his achievements and accolades at Monogram Health, Greg previously led human resources, talent strategy, and organization effectiveness for 19 years at The Cigna Group.

To view Monogram Health’s full executive leadership team, visit: https://www.monogramhealth.com/about-us/#leadership

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for the most complex of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Monogram Health takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, treating not only a disease, but all chronic conditions that are present - such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.



Monogram Health employs a robust clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines including nephrology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative care to diagnose and treat health conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.



Monogram Health’s personalized and innovative treatment model is proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout 36 states, and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.