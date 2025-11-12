Monogram Health Announces New Executives to Oversee its U.S. Operations

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, announces the appointments of Bill Knightly as its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Partnerships, and Mia Willhite as its new Continental Regional President. With these new strategic hires, Monogram is focused on continuing to deliver the highest quality of care and best possible health outcomes for its 200,000 polychronic patients across the United States.



Bill Knightly is an accomplished executive with global experience leading finance and operations across multiple industries. Bill came to Monogram after nearly a decade at Cushman & Wakefield, serving as a Divisional Chief Executive responsible for leading both strategy and business transformation across the Global Occupier Services division. Before joining Cushman & Wakefield, Bill was an operations executive at the leading private equity firm TPG. Prior to his tenure at TPG, Bill spent over 12 years at General Electric, where he held several executive roles in finance. Bill joined Monogram in February 2025 as Chief Financial Officer and has played an integral role in the company's tremendous growth, profitability, and scale achieved in 2025.

Mia Willhite is a seasoned healthcare executive, having previously served in key leadership roles as Chief Operations Officer at Innovista Health, Regional President at VillageMD, and Vice President of Physician Practices at Providence Health. In her new role as Continental Regional President, Mia will oversee and manage Monogram’s regional medical executives and general managers across 27 states, along with their respective clinical teams, which include physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, pharmacists, and social workers. Mia will work in tandem with David Wedemeyer, Southeast Regional President.

“Together, with our new operational leaders, Monogram Health will continue to optimize our evidence-based, multi-specialty approach to deliver the highest standard of personalized, in-home treatment to more patients with multiple chronic conditions across the U.S.,” said Michael Uchrin, Co-Founder and CEO at Monogram Health.

To learn more about Monogram or to view the full executive leadership team, visit: https://www.monogramhealth.com/about-us/#leadership

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for the most complex of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty; rather, it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present - such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.



Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including nephrology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.



Monogram Health’s innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S. and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.