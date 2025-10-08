Riverside Scores Straight A’s with Financial Edge & Euromoney Learning Add-Ons to Wall Street Prep

CLEVELAND, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside Company , a global private investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, announced that its portfolio company Wall Street Prep (WSP) has acquired Financial Edge and Euromoney Learning, two leading global providers of financial education and professional development.

These investments represent Wall Street Prep’s first add-ons and create a leading global platform for finance training – serving financial institutions, universities, and professionals worldwide through integrated in-person, digital, and open-enrollment learning solutions.

Headquartered in London, Financial Edge provides new-hire training for elite investment banks, private equity firms, asset managers, corporations, students, and other finance professionals. Its offerings are delivered via in-house sessions and experiential learning through its cutting-edge, digital Felix platform.

Also headquartered in London, Euromoney Learning offers over 100 courses across banking and finance, risk and compliance, and professional development topics focused on continuing professional development for mid-career professionals. The company serves a global client base across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Africa. Euromoney Learning offers in-house bespoke training programs and public courses.

“Euromoney Learning and Financial Edge bring impressive expertise and long-standing global client relationships to Wall Street Prep,” said Peter Tsang, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Riverside’s Capital Appreciation strategy (RCAF). “These additions significantly broaden WSP’s content portfolio, expand its international reach, and strengthen its ability to serve financial institutions at scale.”

“As traditional roles and skills in finance are being reshaped by AI, clients need training partners who act as extensions of their teams – bringing thought leadership and innovation to talent development,” said Matan Feldman, CEO of Wall Street Prep. “This combination unites three of the most respected names in financial education. For our clients, it means access to the most comprehensive suite of solutions in the industry and a partner who can support them at every stage of their teams’ growth.”

“We’re excited to welcome both Financial Edge and Euromoney Learning to the WSP platform,” said Riverside Vice President Scott Henderson. “These strategic integrations will create the leading global learning platform focused on workforce development and upskilling across the financial industry.”

These investments underscore Riverside’s deep specialization in the Education and Training sector. Riverside has invested in more than 120 education and training companies, including those specializing in pre-K, K-12, post-secondary education, corporate training and certifications.

Working with Tsang and Henderson on this deal for Riverside were Vice President Jared Beauchamp and Operating Partner Paul Skordilis. Senior Partner, Capital Markets, Anne Hayes secured debt financing. The deal was sourced internally, with contributions from Origination Partners Grant Marcks and Cheryl Strom, and Managing Director, Head of European Origination, Ali Al Alaf.

About Wall Street Prep

Wall Street Prep provides industry-leading financial training solutions that bridge the gap between academia and real-world, practical applications. Trusted by top banks, investment firms and corporations worldwide, WSP’s programs help students and finance professionals master the technical skills needed for success through in-house and online training, self- study programs, and certifications, including flagship partnerships with Wharton and Columbia. For more information, visit www.wallstreetprep.com .

About Financial Edge

Financial Edge Training is a trusted partner of the world’s elite investment banks, delivering highly customized new-hire programs and innovative digital solutions. Its Felix online platform, embedded at leading global banks, integrates real-time data and experiential learning into graduate training. Through its 1:1 help desk and just-in-time learning tools, Financial Edge extends support beyond the classroom, ensuring professionals succeed in the moments that matter most. For more information, visit www.fe.training .

About Euromoney Learning

For over 30 years, Euromoney Learning has been a leading global provider of financial education for banks and institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Its portfolio includes hundreds of public and bespoke in-house courses spanning technical finance, leadership, and professional development. With a global faculty of industry experts, Euromoney Learning helps mid-career professionals advance their skills and empowers institutions to invest in their people wherever they operate. For more information, visit https://www.emlearning.com .

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,090 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies. For more information, visit www.riversidecompany.com .

