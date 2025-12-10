The Riverside Company Ignites Strategic Deal to Sell CertaSite to APi Group

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside Company , a global investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, has signed a definitive agreement to sell its CertaSite ® platform, a commercial fire protection and life safety company that is committed to the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance, to APi Group (NYSE: APG). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

CertaSite goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and professionalism while providing customers with a simplified and dependable solution to managing all of the fire protection and life safety systems in commercial buildings. Under Riverside’s seven-year hold, CertaSite completed 27 strategic add-on investments in the fire protection and life safety industry.

“We’re proud of the tremendous growth Riverside and CertaSite achieved together,” said Riverside Managing Partner Loren Schlachet. “Through our partnership, we not only expanded across the Midwest by integrating multiple businesses but also strengthened the company by investing in talent development and training opportunities.”

During the partnership, Riverside built a best-in-class management team and executed and integrated 27 strategic and accretive add-ons that increased the company’s footprint. Riverside expanded CertaSite from four offices in Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania to 17 facilities across eight states. The firm also grew the technician count from 24 at its initial investment to more than 250.

“Our partnership with Riverside has been invaluable,” said CertaSite CEO Jeff Wyatt. “Riverside has been a key to our success, and they have supported our growth and vision from the very beginning. We are excited to continue growing and build upon our success with APi.”

“We’re excited to see CertaSite continue to thrive under APi’s leadership,” said Riverside Partner John McKernan. “With its strong foundation and talented team, CertaSite is poised for even greater success, and we look forward to watching its next chapter of growth unfold.”

This transaction marks another major milestone for Riverside’s focus on Testing, Inspection, Certification & Compliance (TICC), Business Services and Fire & Life Safety (FLS) specialization, underscoring the firm’s commitment to building essential, high-quality service platforms. CertaSite is a regionally focused FLS investment managed by Riverside and is the second company in this specialization to successfully exit.

Working with Schlachet and McKernan on this deal for Riverside were Senior Partner Alan Peyrat, Principal Ken Johnson, Associate Reece Quigley, Analyst Mohammed Alawami, Operating Partner Shaun Kelley and Group CFO Jana Bell. Partner, Origination, Cheryl Strom sourced the original investment for Riverside.

Lincoln International and Citizens Bank acted as the sell-side advisors.

