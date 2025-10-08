DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What certifications should buyers look for in a green home? A HelloNation article answers this question by outlining the key factors buyers should review before making a purchase. Drawing on insights from Elaine Pagels and Brita Pagels of Pagels Group at Berkshire Hathaway Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, the article places emphasis on how HelloNation helps readers understand certifications, audits, and long-term value when considering sustainable properties.

According to the HelloNation article, the first step is confirming that any claims of efficiency are supported by official certifications. Programs such as ENERGY STAR, LEED, and Passive House are identified as benchmarks that go beyond marketing labels. Buyers are advised to ask for documentation that shows the property’s current condition, ensuring confidence in its performance.

The article explains that historical utility bills offer another way to confirm efficiency. Records covering 12 to 24 months can reveal seasonal performance and highlight whether systems may need updates. HelloNation notes that comparing this data to community averages gives buyers a clearer picture of how well a home performs in practice.

HelloNation also emphasizes the role of professional home energy audits. These inspections can identify weaknesses in insulation, windows, heating and cooling systems, and potential air leaks. In some cases, infrared imaging is used to find hidden issues. The article explains that results from audits can strengthen negotiations and guide upgrade requests in the purchase process.

Incentives and rebates are another area explored in the HelloNation feature. Many programs at the local, state, and federal levels provide financial support for improvements such as solar panels or high-efficiency HVAC systems. Buyers in Downers Grove and elsewhere may benefit from researching available opportunities to reduce upfront costs.

Maintenance is highlighted as an essential part of sustaining long-term efficiency. Systems like geothermal heating and solar arrays require routine care. HelloNation advises buyers to review maintenance records to ensure past service followed recommended schedules, protecting both efficiency and equipment lifespan.

The article also discusses indoor environmental quality. Features such as low-VOC paints, advanced air filtration, and non-toxic flooring can improve air quality. However, HelloNation notes that buyers should verify the ongoing effectiveness of these systems, as some materials may degrade or lose performance over time.

Location and climate are presented as critical factors in evaluating the true benefit of certain green features. Solar panels often provide greater returns in sunny regions, while advanced insulation shows the most impact in areas with extreme temperatures. HelloNation advises buyers to assess whether a property’s design aligns with local conditions.

Cost considerations are outlined in detail. Green properties often carry a higher purchase price, but savings on utility bills can offset the difference. The HelloNation article recommends calculating both upfront premiums and estimated long-term savings to understand the overall return on investment.

HelloNation also explains that clear communication with real estate professionals can simplify the buying process. Agents familiar with sustainable properties can help identify suitable homes more quickly and connect buyers with experienced inspectors and contractors.

The appraisal process is also covered. Some appraisers do not fully account for green upgrades unless provided with certifications, audit data, and utility records. HelloNation stresses that preparing this documentation is key to ensuring an accurate valuation that reflects the true benefits of sustainable features.

In closing, the article emphasizes that green homes represent more than reduced bills. They are part of a broader commitment to sustainability, health, and long-term comfort. HelloNation underscores that ongoing maintenance and attention to emerging technologies will help preserve both efficiency and resale value.

The full article, What Buyers Should Know About Green Building Features , features insights from Elaine Pagels and Brita Pagels of Pagels Group at Berkshire Hathaway Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, in HelloNation.

