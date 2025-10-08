Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards Recognize Talent and Leadership at ShowSeeker

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowSeeker, the ad tech company behind Pilot®, a cloud-based campaign and order management platform, is pleased to share that Lisa Weber, ShowSeeker’s Director of Design, has been recognized by Cynopsis as one of the 2025 Top Women in Media.

The Cynopsis Top Women in Media awards honor the exceptional achievements of female leaders, like Lisa, whose work ethic and talent continue to drive ShowSeeker and the industry forward.

With a focus on visual and UX strategy, Lisa has been instrumental in elevating ShowSeeker’s design ethos, bridging form and function to create user experiences that are both cohesive and impactful.

“As the Director of Design, Lisa enhances every new development initiative with her distinctive combination of strategic insight and practical expertise,” says Nick Anaclerio, ShowSeeker’s VP of Product Strategy. “Her capacity to fluidly shift from overarching creative direction and team leadership to meticulous design execution makes her an invaluable asset to ShowSeeker.”

Over the past year, Lisa has been instrumental in pushing ShowSeeker’s Pilot platform forward through strong design system practices, including introducing consistent patterns like right-drawer details across the product and rethinking layout customization so users can focus on what matters most. She also guided her team in expanding Pilot’s capabilities to support advanced digital ad products alongside traditional linear TV. In addition, Lisa established a scalable user feedback practice and remains a key partner to marketing, providing ongoing brand support.

“I am incredibly proud of the leadership Lisa brings to our product design team,” says Dave Hardy, Founder, VP, and General Manager of ShowSeeker. “Her ability to blend strategy, with empathy and creativity, ensures Pilot delivers an intuitive, user-focused experience that makes complex ad sales workflows simple and effective. We’re fortunate to have her on our team here at ShowSeeker.”

Please join us in congratulating Lisa on this well-deserved accolade. Her work continues to set the bar high and inspire us to reimagine what great design can achieve.

For more information on Cynopsis Top Women in Media and to see a complete list of honorees, please visit the official website.

About ShowSeeker

Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker provides cloud-based campaign management, planning, and workflow solutions for the media industry. Its flagship platform, Pilot, streamlines the advertising sales lifecycle—from proposal creation through campaign reporting—while offering clients powerful, integrated audience insights to maximize ROI and operational efficiency.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

showseeker@bobgoldpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/439de4e9-33d0-4c0e-b4ec-ddb978c805c4