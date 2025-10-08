Brag House CEO Lavell Juan Malloy Highlights Fintech-Inspired Strategy for Gen Z Engagement on Fintech TV

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) ("Brag House" or the "Company"), the Gen Z engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today highlighted a recent interview with CEO, Lavell Juan Malloy, on Fintech TV, which was filmed live from the New York Stock Exchange.

The full interview is available HERE

In the interview, Malloy detailed the Company’s unique media-tech model, which incorporates a fintech-like layer to drive user stickiness and create a powerful data engine. A central theme was the platform's strategy to transform passive spectators into active participants through its proprietary in-app non-monetary currency and prediction features.

Key points from the interview include:

Digital Currency and Loyalty Tokens: Malloy explained the function of "Brag Bucks," a non-monetary, risk-free, in-app currency that users earn through engagement. This currency is used for "Brags" stat-based predictions on in-game events. The system is complemented by loyalty tokens, including the Brag House Tokens (BHT), which are redeemable for real physical and virtual prizes, creating a token-based rewards model without the regulatory friction of cash payouts.

Strategic Focus on the Gen Z Market: The interview underscored the Company's focus on the Gen Z demographic, which comprises 70 million U.S. consumers with over $360 billion in disposable income. Malloy noted that with nearly 90% of this demographic playing games weekly, Brag House's platform provides the authentic, community-driven interaction they seek.

Partnerships and Scalability: The partnership with Learfield, which holds media rights for nearly 200 top U.S. universities, was presented as a core pillar of the Company's growth strategy. This relationship establishes a scalable funnel for user acquisition and opens significant revenue lines through media advertising and sponsorships. The success of previously held "Brag Gators Gauntlet" events with the University of Florida was cited as proof of the model's execution.

Data as a Strategic Asset: Malloy described Brag House as a "data powerhouse," turning every user interaction into a proprietary, first-party behavioral data asset. The Company's vision is to monetize this data through a high-margin, subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform providing brands with actionable insights through anonymized data that protects users' personally identifiable information (PII).

"We have transformed our balance sheet and are now well-capitalized to execute our vision," said Lavell Juan Malloy, CEO of Brag House. "The recent $15 million in growth capital fully funds our strategic plans. It allows us to aggressively expand our events series across the Learfield network and, more importantly, accelerate the development of our data insights SaaS platform."

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

