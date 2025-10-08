Alliance Entertainment Delivers Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl with Precision, Security, and Scale

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, is proud to announce its instrumental role in the successful launch of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, which officially released on October 3rd. Alliance shipped over 330,000 units of the album—across both vinyl and CD formats—to consumers, mass merchants, national chains, independent retailers, and specialty accounts across the country.

A standout feature of this release was Alliance’s robust Consumer Direct Fulfillment (CDF) program. Nearly 70% of all shipments were delivered direct to consumers, with the majority processed within a 48-hour window prior to street date. This capability ensured fans received their orders on time while maintaining strict compliance with high-security protocols. This performance underscores Alliance’s leadership in omnichannel distribution, with direct-to-consumer capabilities that rival top-tier e-commerce platforms.

“Our infrastructure allows us to scale quickly and securely across all sales channels,” said Ken Glaser, SVP of Sales at Alliance Entertainment. “This release was a true test of our end-to-end logistics, and our team delivered flawlessly.”

Alliance worked closely with supplier and retailers to ensure the release remained secure and embargoed. All shipments were tightly controlled to prevent early arrivals at retailers, and enhanced security protocols were implemented at the distribution center to prevent leaks or premature social media exposure.

“From the moment product arrived at our facility, we had a plan in place,” said Laura Provenzano, SVP of Purchasing. “We coordinated every detail, from secure intake to final shipment, to ensure we met every customer’s service level agreement while protecting the integrity of the release. The successful launch of this release is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Operations, Logistics and IT teams. Their unwavering commitment to excellence were instrumental in helping this project succeed.”

“With Alliance’s 874K sq. ft. (including mezzanines) strategic warehouse location in Shepherdsville, KY within 30 minutes of UPS Worldport and our nearly 700 employee owners, the process executed efficiently and on time,” said Warwick Goldby, Chief Operating Officer at Alliance Entertainment.

Alliance Entertainment is widely recognized as a preferred and reliable distributor across the categories we serve, trusted by top-tier partners for our ability to execute complex, high-volume releases with precision and care. This launch further solidifies Alliance Entertainment’s reputation as a trusted partner for high-profile entertainment releases, offering unmatched fulfillment capabilities and a commitment to excellence.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

