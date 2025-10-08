Goldgroup to Present at the OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GGA, OTC:GGAZF), a growing gold producer in Mexico, today announced that Mr. Ralph Shearing, CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 9, 2025, 12:00 PM ET.

DATE: October 9, 2025

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

About Goldgroup Mining Inc.

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company with two high-growth gold assets in Mexico. The Company has a 100% interest in the producing Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora. An optimization and exploration program is underway at Cerro Prieto to significantly increase existing production and resources.

In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in the large Pinos underground gold development project in Zacatecas State. Pinos is an advanced PEA level development project.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

For further information, please contact Sophia Shane at sshane@goldgroupmining.com or +1 604 306 6867 or visit the Company’s website at www.goldgroupmining.com.

