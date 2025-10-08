Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market to Reach USD 29.10 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 12.29% | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size was valued at USD 12.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.10 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.29% During 2025-2032. The antibody drug conjugates market is expanding quickly due to the increased demand for cancer treatments that are specifically targeted. Combining the potency of cytotoxic medications with the specificity of monoclonal antibodies, ADCs are becoming more and more well-liked for their capacity to deliver precisely targeted therapeutics to cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.





Get free Sample Report of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4421

Surging Cases of Cancer Propel Market Expansion Globally

The rising global prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the market for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9.7 million people died from cancer in 2022 and that 20 million new cases were diagnosed. Five years after being diagnosed, there were an estimated 53.5 million cancer survivors.

Recent developments in this field, such as the approval of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), highlight the expanding importance of ADCs. Furthermore, the need for novel treatments like ADCs is increased in emerging countries due to the rising incidence of malignancies brought on by aging populations and shifting lifestyles.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report are

Genentech (Herceptin, Kadcyla)

Seagen Inc. (Adcetris, Tivdak)

AstraZeneca (Enhertu, Lumoxiti)

Daiichi Sankyo (Enhertu, DS-8201)

Pfizer (Besponsa, Mylotarg)

ImmunoGen (Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Epotuzumab)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Empliciti, Opdivo + Yervoy)

Amgen (Blincyto, Omecamtiv mecarbil)

ADC Therapeutics (Lonca, Zynlonta)

MacroGenics (Margetuximab, Enoblituzumab)

Bayer (BAY 94-9343, Fresenius Kabi ADC)

Zymeworks (Zymeworks 857, ZW49)

Gilead Sciences (Yescarta, Kymriah)

Mersana Therapeutics (XMT-1536, XMT-1592)

Boehringer Ingelheim (M-Tor, BI 836880)

Sanofi (SAR408701, SAR566658)

Eli Lilly (Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Tiragolumab)

Janssen Biotech (Darzalex, Balversa)

Roche (Tecentriq, Gazyva)

Curis Inc. (CA-170, CI-8993)

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The global rise in cancer cases is one of the primary drivers propelling the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) market.



Continuous advancements in ADC technology are significantly enhancing the efficacy and safety profiles of these therapies, driving market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

In 2024, the breast cancer segment dominated the market, contributing 48% of the market share to reasons such as a rising number of cases, promising pipeline products, and widespread usage of Kadcyla. Blood cancer is exhibited to witness the fastest growth as blood cancer is the 5th most common kind of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths globally.

By Target

In 2024, the HER2 segment dominated the market with a significant share as it is critical in the treatment of breast cancer, where overexpression is common. Over the forecast period, CD22 is one of the fastest-developing target segments due to its broad application in cancer treatment, such as in leukemias, making it the fastest-growing niche in the area.

By Product

Kadcyla dominated the ADC market in 2024, due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and more approvals of ADCs specifically for breast cancer. Enhertu has become the fastest growing segment of the ADC market due to the continuous expansion of its indications anticipated to bring continued growth in the forthcoming years.

Need Any Customization Research on Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4421

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Key Segments

By Application

Blood Cancer Leukemia Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer

By Product

Kadcyla

Enhertu

Adcetris

Padcev

Trodelvy

Polivy

Others

By Target

HER2

CD22

CD30

Others

By Technology

Technology Type Cleavable Linker Non-cleavable Linker Linkerless

Linker Technology Type VC Sulfo-SPDB VA Hydrazone Others

Payload Technology MMAE MMAF DM4 Camptothecin Others



North America Held the Largest Market Share of 51%; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR of 15.73% Over 2025-2032

North America dominated the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) market with a 51% market share, owing to its sophisticated healthcare system, robust biopharmaceutical environment, and substantial funding in research and development. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) market with the fastest growing CAGR of 15.73%, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growing biopharmaceutical ecosystem in this region.

Recent News:

In January 2024, Celltrion, Inc. and WuXi XDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to offer integrated services for the development and manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of both companies in delivering ADC solutions.

Buy the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4421

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & EFFICACY METRICS – helps you evaluate ADC therapies’ overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), and reduction in off-target toxicity compared to conventional chemotherapy.

– helps you evaluate ADC therapies’ overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), and reduction in off-target toxicity compared to conventional chemotherapy. ADOPTION & TREATMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze ADC adoption by cancer type, year-on-year prescription growth, and usage as monotherapy versus combination therapy to identify high-demand segments.

– helps you analyze ADC adoption by cancer type, year-on-year prescription growth, and usage as monotherapy versus combination therapy to identify high-demand segments. R&D & PIPELINE DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you assess the ADC pipeline across preclinical and clinical trial phases, target antigen focus, and comparative clinical trial success rates to uncover innovation opportunities.

– helps you assess the ADC pipeline across preclinical and clinical trial phases, target antigen focus, and comparative clinical trial success rates to uncover innovation opportunities. COST & ACCESSIBILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you track average treatment costs per patient, reimbursement coverage by region, and reduction in hospital or supportive care costs, supporting affordability and market access planning.

– helps you track average treatment costs per patient, reimbursement coverage by region, and reduction in hospital or supportive care costs, supporting affordability and market access planning. MARKET PENETRATION & GROWTH POTENTIAL – helps you understand regional and global ADC adoption trends, highlighting emerging markets and growth opportunities.

– helps you understand regional and global ADC adoption trends, highlighting emerging markets and growth opportunities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the strength of key players through pipeline depth, clinical success, market reach, and recent developments to guide investment and partnership decisions.

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.