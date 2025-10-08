Fengate announces strategic investment in mixed-use development in Burlington

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”) is pleased to announce the successful close of its investment in Paradigm Grand, a mixed-use condominium development located in Burlington, Ontario.

Strategically located on a transit-connected parcel of land adjacent to the Burlington GO Station and the QEW, Paradigm Grand marks the second phase of the Paradigm Condos. The first phase was completed in 2019 by The Molinaro Group.

Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (‘LPFCEC’).

“On behalf of LiUNA, we are proud to deliver another vibrant residential community in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, creating good union jobs and helping meet the urgent housing needs of Canadians,” said Joseph Mancinelli, Chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada. “Each new project is more than construction; it’s a commitment from LiUNA to build resilient communities. It’s progress. It’s momentum for our housing market and for our economy. With every shovel in the ground, we’re building opportunity, strengthening communities, and ensuring housing supply keeps pace with demand.”

The deal marks Fengate’s first partnership with The Molinaro Group, one of the region’s most experienced and respected builders with decades of expertise and a deep commitment to the Burlington community.

“Fengate’s investment in Paradigm Grand reflects our confidence in Burlington’s strong market fundamentals,” said Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate. “This project, in partnership with LiUNA and The Molinaro Group, brings together deep local expertise and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality housing. We’re excited to help shape a resilient, connected community that will bring lasting value to the region.”

The 18-storey, 380,000 square foot, transit-oriented community will deliver 388 residential units, 18,000 square feet of retail space, 12,000 square feet of office space, and 549 parking stalls.

Offering premium amenities such as a pool, spa, fitness centre, yoga studio, party room, lounge, games area, and outdoor terrace, Paradigm Grand is designed to elevate urban living in Burlington.

“Paradigm Grand represents the next chapter in our long-standing commitment to building dynamic, urban communities in Burlington,” said Vince Molinaro, President, Molinaro Group. “We’re proud to partner with LiUNA and Fengate on a project that reflects our shared dedication to quality and value for residents. With its prime location and transit accessibility, this project continues our vision for a more livable and well-designed city.”

About the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Established in 1972, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) is one of the fastest growing multi-employer pension funds across Canada, voted top 10 pension funds by Benefits Canada. With a diverse investment portfolio and over $12 billion in assets, LPFCEC has yielded positive returns for the plan, great work opportunities for LiUNA members, and has created many needed institutions across North America through a broad range of investments. Learn more at lpfcec.org .

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate Asset Management is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $24 billion in assets under management, focused on private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies. With offices and team members across Canada and the United States, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and asset management platform with a $20 billion portfolio, including a 25,000+ residential unit pipeline and 5M+ square feet of industrial space in varying stages of development. Learn more at fengate.com .

About Molinaro Group

The Molinaro Group is a condominium and corporate building company with over 50 years of experience in real estate development and construction across Southern Ontario. With a portfolio that includes more than 10,000 residential units and over one million square feet of commercial space, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping vibrant communities throughout the region.

Recent developments include 360 on Pearl, Strata, Brock Avenue (rental residences), and Paradigm – a landmark master-planned community currently under construction, featuring five residential towers ranging from 18 to 24 storeys and comprising 934 units.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f60db8-941c-4ab9-a4ae-674fb9077112