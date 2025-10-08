PharmAla Launches Nexus Portal for MDMA Prescribers and Therapists

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla” or the “Company”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo™ MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules) is today announcing the launch of NEXUS, its new and updated tool to bring together and connect Prescribers, Therapists and Clinic managers. NEXUS is designed to be a key tool in connecting the total chain of care for MDMA practitioners, as well as an important mechanism to deliver and share knowledge on the latest advances to regulatory processes, scientific evidence, and best-in-class patient care.

“When we launched the Prescriber’s Portal over a year ago, our goal was quite narrow. We just wanted to help prescribers navigate the regulatory pathways for patient access, which they found quite difficult,” said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla Biotech. “What we have discovered over the past 18 months is that prescribers are just one part of the ecosystem delivering care for legally authorized MDMA-Assisted Therapy patients. There are also the therapists – who often have long-term relationships with the patients. There are clinic managers who are responsible for the administration of care delivery. Increasingly, they all need access to data on how to do their jobs more effectively, and to connect with one another in delivering a new and highly effective modality of care. With NEXUS, we aim to solve that challenge.”

PharmAla will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, October 22nd at 4:00 PM EST for medical practitioners, therapists, and clinic managers interested in accessing the NEXUS tool. The webinar will be delivered digitally and is available only to medical practitioners who have signed up for NEXUS login.

“NEXUS brings the full MDMA-assisted therapy team into one place: a qualified prescriber, a psychotherapist, and the clinic managers who make care work,” said Ali Taghva, Chief Commercial Officer at PharmAla Biotech. “It helps them connect, share what works, and stay current on guidance so patients receive better care.”

Appointment of Farnoud Kazemzadeh as PharmAla’s COO

PharmAla is incredibly pleased to announce the appointment of Farnoud Kazemzadeh as its Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Kazemzadeh is a seasoned executive with extensive experience scaling a growing business. Most recently, Dr. Kazemzadeh was a Co-Founder - Operations at Vital Biosciences of Toronto, Ontario.



Resignation of Dr. Harriet De Wit from PharmAla’s Board of Directors



PharmAla regretfully accepts the resignation of Dr. Harriet De Wit from its board of directors. Both the Board and Management team of PharmAla wishes to gratefully thank and acknowledge Dr. De Wit for her extraordinary contributions to the Company, its operations, and its scientific advisory board.



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

