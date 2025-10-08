EZLynx Unveils Next Wave of Innovation in All-in-One Agency Management System

Lewisville, TX, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx® , an Applied® company, today announced its latest innovations designed to meet the growing challenges of agents under pressure to do more with less. During Applied Net 2025, the annual conference for Applied and EZLynx software users, the company announced new capabilities that put streamlined commercial lines submissions, artificial intelligence, and smarter sales and marketing tools at the heart of the EZLynx management system – helping agencies work more efficiently, deepen client relationships, and grow profitability.

Advancements within the management system include:

Single-Stream Submissions for Simple Commercial Lines

Simplifies Commercial Submissions: Unifies workflows across manual entry, rating tools, and carrier portals. Redesigned screens reduce errors and speed up submissions.

Unifies workflows across manual entry, rating tools, and carrier portals. Redesigned screens reduce errors and speed up submissions. Accelerates Rating with Embedded Tools: Delivers real-time rating for simple commercial lines, including BOP, Workers’ Comp, and General Liability, into the workflow for faster, more accurate quotes.

Delivers real-time rating for simple commercial lines, including BOP, Workers’ Comp, and General Liability, into the workflow for faster, more accurate quotes. Recommends Coverage with AI:Uses NAICS-based insights to suggest lines of business and coverages, helping agents quote less familiar risks confidently.

AI-Powered Productivity via EZLynx Virtual Assistant™ (EVA™)

EVA Summaries in Your Inbox: Condenses email threads and client communication history into quick snapshots, now in Outlook and Gmail, for quick insights.

Condenses email threads and client communication history into quick snapshots, now in Outlook and Gmail, for quick insights. After-Hours Text Replies: Keeps client communication flowing 24/7 with automatic responses to client texts outside business hours.

Keeps client communication flowing 24/7 with automatic responses to client texts outside business hours. Quote Application Autofill (Beta): Extracts data from documents like PDFs and handwritten notes to autofill quote applications, reducing errors and speeding up quoting.

Smarter Sales Acceleration

Simplified Lead Importing: Imports leads faster with a new guided workflow, duplicate detection and smart filtering.

Imports leads faster with a new guided workflow, duplicate detection and smart filtering. Customizable Sales Pipelines: Builds tailored pipelines with custom stages and labels by line of business, geography, producer or focus area.

Builds tailored pipelines with custom stages and labels by line of business, geography, producer or focus area. Sales Celebrations: Congratulates team members with real-time banners on closing deals, boosting morale and team visibility.

Modern Client Engagement

Streamlined Email Campaigns: Guides campaign creation with a simplified workflow and tracks results with a new performance dashboard.

Guides campaign creation with a simplified workflow and tracks results with a new performance dashboard. Personalized Text Messaging: Automatically fills in client details like names or assigned producers for more authentic outreach.

Automatically fills in client details like names or assigned producers for more authentic outreach. Google Review Requests: Captures positive client feedback instantly with one-click text or email requests.

“Independent agents face a heavy workload, and without the right technology in place, it can feel impossible to offer clients the level of service they deserve,” said Brenna Johnson, senior vice president, product management, EZLynx. “These new capabilities take busywork off the table so agencies can focus on what really matters: winning business and serving clients at the highest level.”

