EZLynx Celebrated for Excellence in Technology at 2025 Best in Biz Awards

Lewisville, TX, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the EZLynx Management System and its key feature, Retention Center®, were recognized at the 15th annual Best in Biz Awards, in the Product of the Year and Most Innovative Product Feature of the Year categories, respectively. The awards recognize EZLynx’s leadership in providing an all-in-one agency platform that helps agents leverage automation to manage every aspect of their business, from client management to policy renewals and remarketing, boosting repeat business while reducing time spent on administrative tasks.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers, reporters and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications including Financial Times, Forbes, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.



EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. With features like Retention Center, EZLynx helps agents keep existing customers and grow their book of business. Agents can view all renewals in one place, monitor at-risk accounts, instantly compare current and renewal policies to identify changes, and automate remarketing workflows to streamline the renewal process. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Being honored at this year’s Best in Biz Awards is a true testament to our team’s dedication,” said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. “We remain committed to helping independent agencies become twice as productive by delivering innovative technology solutions that reduce the burden of managing everyday agency tasks, allowing agents to spend less time on back-office work and more time building relationships with clients.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.