Stonefield Insurance Brokers Selects EZLynx to Drive Top-Line Growth

Lewisville, TX, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied Company, today announced that Stonefield Insurance Brokers has selected EZLynx to gain real-time visibility into its sales pipeline, empowering the agency to drive smarter growth. EZLynx centralizes agency sales data into visual, intuitive dashboards, providing a clear picture of Stonefield’s entire sales pipeline in real-time to monitor health and prioritize high-value opportunities to win business faster.



“Before EZLynx, I spent so much time manually piecing together sales data from different systems that it was really hard to get a clear picture of how my agency was doing,” said Spencer Hamilton, agency owner, Stonefield Insurance Brokers. “EZLynx changed that by allowing me to drill down to see which lines of business my referrals were coming from, allowing me to focus on relationships with the business owners most likely to send me more referrals.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Agencies have a wealth of data in their AMS, which can be leveraged to support smarter decisions that drive business growth,” said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. “EZLynx consolidates traditionally confusing, scattered sales data into easy-to-interpret, actionable insights, allowing staff at Stonefield to spend less time identifying trends and more time acting on them.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.