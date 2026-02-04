Watchtower Mutual Chooses EZLynx to Simplify Client Communications

Lewisville, TX, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied Company, today announced that Watchtower Mutual has selected EZLynx to manage and centralize all policy management and client interactions across all channels, empowering the agency to proactively engage clients and improve retention. EZLynx tracks all inbound and outbound communications and uses artificial intelligence to automatically respond to service requests via text at key moments in the customer journey, helping Watchtower Mutual provide consistent support and capture revenue opportunities throughout the client lifecycle.

“Before EZLynx, I was using separate systems to track phone calls, text messages, and emails,” said Matthew Hunter, agency owner, Watchtower Mutual. “Now, not only is everything in one place, but the system makes it easy to send automated texts to clients after important moments like onboarding and renewals, ultimately helping us drive more sales while delivering better service.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Clients have high expectations for proactive service, and to stay competitive, agents need automation that provides full visibility into client interactions while maintaining little-to-no-touch outreach throughout the customer lifecycle,” said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. “EZLynx enables agencies like Watchtower to move beyond simply keeping up with client requests and instead engage clients in ways that strengthen relationships and drive retention.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.