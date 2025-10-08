Is Musk About to Break Up America’s Last Monopoly?

Washington, D.C., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, a handful of telecom providers have controlled America’s internet infrastructure, leaving consumers with few choices and rising bills. But according to a new presentation featuring James Altucher, Elon Musk’s Starlink is positioned to challenge this monopoly in ways no competitor has before.

“For Consumers Like You and I, Elon’s Starlink Is a Godsend… For the $2.18 Trillion Telecom Industry, It’s Their Worst Nightmare.”

Altucher says Starlink’s model bypasses the traditional structures that have kept the industry entrenched.

A Different Kind of Network

Rather than relying on towers, cables, and costly construction projects, Starlink delivers service directly from space.

“For the first time ever, the company has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers… And instead, it beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device, and to the devices of millions of users worldwide.”

This approach not only makes Starlink faster and more adaptable, but also removes the physical choke points that give legacy providers their market power. “There’d be no need to dig up neighborhoods, install cables or build cell towers — all of which cost hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Consumer Frustration Reaches a Breaking Point

Altucher argues that Americans are primed for change. “The average American today could pay nearly $200 per month for their service… service that’s among the slowest in the world.”

Meanwhile, providers continue to raise prices. “Comcast is raising costs of their service at four TIMES the rate of inflation. Does that seem fair to you?”

This combination of high costs and poor performance has created what Altucher calls a rare opening for disruption.

Already in Use Worldwide

Starlink is no longer theory. It’s already proving its value in industries and regions where connectivity is critical.

“Elon’s Starlink has already been rolled out to millions of people worldwide! The satellites are in orbit. His plan has been successfully pulled off. And Starlink is already rolled out and disrupting everything.”

The system is versatile enough for both civilian and crisis use: “It’s being used on almost every cruise ship and plane in the world… It’s being used in the Ukraine conflict, where all other access to internet service has been cut off… It’s even being used in more than 2.6 million households.”

The Bigger Picture

Altucher frames Starlink as part of a historical cycle where entrenched technologies give way to breakthroughs. “Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… untold amounts of wealth are made over time by folks who see it coming.”

Whether in urban centers or remote areas, the implication is the same: legacy providers may finally face a challenger capable of ending their dominance.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, former hedge fund manager, and venture capitalist. He has been “recognized as one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

Altucher has long been ahead of the curve in identifying transformative technologies. In 2013, he told people that Bitcoin was the future… when it traded at just $114. He also predicted Facebook would be worth $100 billion when it was still just a small startup. Today, more than 150,000 readers follow his work through Altucher’s Investment Network.