Chad Simon Joins Gordon Brothers as Senior Managing Director, Transactions

Boston, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chad Simon has joined Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, as Senior Managing Director, Transactions.

In this role, Simon joins the team responsible for structuring transactions that leverage the firm’s full asset capabilities to provide solutions for clients and partners as well as building lending solutions that complement Gordon Brothers’ existing asset-based lending facilities in North America. In addition, he oversees the firm’s distressed transactions in the region, including new capital deployment and workouts of existing financing facilities.

“As we continue to expand our transaction office, Chad’s deep experience in structuring transactions will be a key driver in leveraging the power of the Gordon Brothers platform to provide unmatched financial solutions to our clients,” said Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer at Gordon Brothers.

Based in Boston and New York City, Simon has nearly 20 years of experience as an attorney specializing in financial restructuring, workouts and distressed asset transactions and assisting private equity sponsors, institutional lenders, and strategic buyers in special situations and distressed investments. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Simon was a partner at Otterbourg P.C. where he represented banks, private equity investors and fiduciaries in complex restructuring and financing matters.

“I look forward to partnering across the firm to unlock new ways to harness our asset expertise and deliver custom, integrated solutions to clients,” said Simon.

