EdgeMode and BAIF Expand Definitive Agreement to Include BESS and Solar Assets, Enhancing Portfolio Value and Accelerating Revenue Timeline

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a leading developer and operator of sustainable high-performance computing (“HPC”) and renewable energy infrastructure, today announced an extension and expansion of its previously announced binding agreement with Blackberry AIF (“BAIF”).

The revised agreement expands the scope of the partnership to include the integration of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions across two of the five original development sites in Spain, along with the planned acquisition of two additional solar assets. This broader mandate materially increases EdgeMode’s overall asset base, strengthens vertical integration, and importantly, shortens the expected timeline to revenue generation.

Under the updated structure, EdgeMode and BAIF will continue working toward finalizing a definitive agreement that reflects these expanded elements. Execution of the definitive documentation is expected within 30 days or sooner, subject to the completion of third-party legal reviews.

“This expansion marks a strong vote of confidence in both the partnership and the underlying opportunity,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode Inc. “By integrating battery storage and adding additional solar capacity, we’re enhancing portfolio value, accelerating time to revenue, and solidifying EdgeMode’s position as a fully integrated renewable and AI infrastructure platform in Europe.”

José Mora, CEO of BAIF, added: “This next phase demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and long-term growth. By combining renewable generation, storage, and data center infrastructure, we are creating a highly competitive, scalable, and sustainable model for next-generation digital infrastructure.”

The partnership between EdgeMode and BAIF now encompasses approximately 1.8 GW of total infrastructure capacity under development across Spain, including:

878 MW of BESS projects in Córdoba and Cáceres

900 MW of hybrid power and BESS data center campuses across Vianos, Malpica, and Torrecampo

This expanded portfolio reinforces EdgeMode’s positioning as one of Europe’s leading developers of AI-ready data center and energy infrastructure, combining long-term asset value creation with near-term monetization opportunities.

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

charlie@edgemode.io