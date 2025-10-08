CyberFOX Expands Security Portfolio with Launch of DNS Filtering Solution

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX, a global cybersecurity software provider, today announced the launch of CyberFOX DNS Filtering, a powerful and affordable solution designed to stop threats before they ever reach networks. Built for managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT teams, CyberFOX DNS Filtering combines advanced AI-driven technology with intuitive management to deliver strong protection without added complexity.

The solution blocks malicious websites, phishing attempts, and unwanted content. This helps organizations improve their defenses while keeping employees focused and productive. With flexible deployment options and customizable policy controls, DNS Filtering enables companies to protect, control, and optimize web traffic on a large scale.

"Cybersecurity threats are evolving faster than ever, and we're committed to giving IT teams tools that stay one step ahead without adding complexity," said David Bellini, CEO of CyberFOX. "DNS Filtering represents our continued focus on making powerful cybersecurity accessible and affordable."

CyberFOX DNS Filtering offers:

Advanced Threat Protection – Automatically blocks malware, ransomware, and phishing domains.

Increased Productivity – Ability to control web access to eliminate distractions.

Granular Policy Control – Customizable rules by location for clarity and scalability.

Real-Time Reporting & Insights – Visibility into web activity for improved security and compliance.

AI Pattern Recognition – Identifies and categorizes unknown malicious sites in real time.

IPv6 Capability – Ensures scalability and compatibility with modern internet standards.

Easy Deployment & Management – Get up and running in minutes with an intuitive dashboard.



The launch comes as organizations face added pressure to adopt Zero Trust security models and meet stricter cyber insurance requirements. DNS Filtering complements CyberFOX's trusted portfolio alongside CyberFOX AutoElevate for privileged access management and CyberFOX Password Manager. This creates a toolkit to meet compliance needs and security goals across distributed workforces.

"DNS Filtering fits naturally into our broader mission of helping businesses build stronger cybersecurity without the headaches," said Andrew Bensinger, CTO of CyberFOX. "Combined with our existing solutions, we're giving teams a complete security foundation that's actually simple to deploy and maintain."

Key capabilities include IPv6 compatibility for modern internet standards, quick deployment that gets organizations started in minutes, and real-time reporting that provides the insights needed for compliance and security improvement. This allows teams to protect multiple locations and manage various user groups from a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Its flagship products, CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM, CyberFOX Password Manager, and CyberFOX DNS Filtering, supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. By controlling user access to critical information, these products help mitigate risks and strengthen the security defenses of MSPs and IT departments. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices, such as CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to simplify complex cybersecurity while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit www.cyberfox.com

