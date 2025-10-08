Inspirato and Aero Partner to Enhance the Luxury Travel Experience

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced a new partnership bringing together two brands committed to transforming the way people experience travel.





The collaboration combines Inspirato’s curated portfolio of luxury homes, hotels, and experiences with Aero’s expansive semi-private flight options to in-demand destinations, including Maui, New York, Aspen, Napa, and Los Cabos. Together, the brands are creating a more cohesive journey, where the ease and elegance of private aviation flow naturally into curated stays.

“At Inspirato, we believe the journey should feel just as extraordinary as the destination,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “With Aero serving many of the same iconic destinations where we offer residences and hotel partners, this partnership is a natural fit. It allows members to enjoy the entirety of their travel experience, from flight to vacation, creating an unmatched door-to-door experience.”

The partnership introduces exclusive benefits for both Inspirato members and Aero clients. Inspirato members will enjoy flight credits and preferred pricing on Aero’s semi-private service, while Aero clients will gain special access to Inspirato’s luxury portfolio through a one-time guest pass and a joining incentive for future membership. From runway to residence, travelers can expect the hallmark service, certainty, and sophistication that define both brands.

Luxury Travel Membership Club

Inspirato provides members with exclusive access to more than 350 luxury vacation homes, as well as accommodations at over 220 luxury hotels and resorts across 170+ destinations worldwide. Every Inspirato home is staffed, maintained, and serviced by the Company’s in-house team, ensuring consistent quality, professional care, and personalized attention. From sprawling beachfront villas and ski-in/ski-out mountain homes to urban penthouses, countryside estates, and five-star resorts, Inspirato delivers the luxury of choice paired with the confidence of exceptional service.

“By pairing our flights with a stay at Inspirato’s exceptional collection of luxury villas, we’re offering guests a new option for their accommodations, especially for extended stays and large groups,” said Ben Klein, CEO at Aero. “From takeoff to arrival and throughout the stay, vacationing with Aero and Inspirato ensures an effortless and memorable experience at every step.”

An Air Travel Experience Better Than Private

On board Aero's semi-private jets, guests will experience ultimate comfort and service. Aero’s fleet includes Embraer ERJ 135 and Legacy 600 jets. Additional Gulfstream IV jets are joining their fleet in fall 2025. All the jets offer oversized leather lounge chair seating to maximize comfort and space during flight. Starlink Wi-Fi offers lightning-fast connectivity for guests to browse, work, or stream their favorite shows from the moment they step on board. In-flight service is provided by an experienced team trained by the British Butler Institute. A highly curated dining program offers fresh, inspired dishes that vary by destination. Aero’s accommodating luggage policy enables travelers to fly with two checked bags, including oversized sports equipment. Guests with furry companions will find that Aero prides itself on being a pet-friendly service, welcoming dogs of all sizes in the cabin.

For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings and partnerships, visit www.inspirato.com.

About Aero

Aero is a premier semi-private jet service connecting travelers to unique getaway destinations. A memorable journey begins in comfort and style aboard Aero’s sleek black jets. Once airborne, guests enjoy elevated dining, a premium open bar, and top-tier amenities. Aero effortlessly merges the worlds of hospitality, design, and travel, delivering a private jet charter experience at a fraction of the cost. For more information, visit www.aero.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

