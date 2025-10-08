New Survey from SMEG Shows That Americans Want to Live Every Day Like It’s a Special Occasion, But Are Holding Back on Using the Treasured Items that Can Help Them Do So

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEG USA , the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its unique blend of style and innovation, today announced findings from a newly commissioned study that found the average homeowner is waiting nearly three decades before using their special occasion items, despite 68% saying they wish they could live every day like it was special.

In the survey of 2,000 U.S. single family homeowners, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of SMEG, the brand found that a majority of homeowners (79%) have items they hold dear, set aside only for special occasions, and 69% of whom reserve fragile and intricate items such as dishes and glassware. Yet, 64% of homeowners have never touched these special occasion items, leaving them to collect dust, still waiting for the “right” moment.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home and provides an opportunity to infuse something special into our daily lives through the meals we share. Instead of spending decades waiting for the 'right’ moment to make every day feel like a special occasion, you can add joy into the everyday by using the special things you treasure,” said Mattia Sala, Product Manager at SMEG USA. “SMEG’s portfolio of kitchen appliances makes it more enjoyable and easier to use and care for the valuable cookware, stemware, dishware and utensils that have spent far too long collecting dust in your cupboards.”

Key findings from the survey include:

Concerns About Cleaning and Care are Holding Homeowners Back

Nearly half (48%) of homeowners don’t use their special occasion items every day because they are worried about damaging them, and 45% say they’re impractical to use daily. This could be because four in 10 people (42%) believe that many of their dishes and glassware need to be washed by hand – which can be a time-consuming hassle.

Yet, despite the extra time and water it takes to wash items by hand, Americans are still spending extra time to regularly clean their treasured items, even without enjoying them first. While 29% said they wash these things by hand after every use, a majority (57%) choose to wash their rare dishes and glasses on a regular basis, regardless of whether it was used or not. One in five (21%) wash them monthly, while 36% wash weekly.

Despite prevailing wisdom, many admitted to owning items that they know could technically be put in the dishwasher but still choose to wash by hand.

Defining the “Right” Moment

Homeowners choose to save special items, like dishes and glassware, for bigger highlights in their lives. This includes special occasions like holiday gatherings (70%), anniversaries (65%), getting married (57%), milestone birthdays (56%) and graduations (50%).

For some, the “right moment” means waiting for the opportunity to pass these items down, without taking the time to enjoy them first. When thinking about the future, 83% of people with special items said they'll pass them down to their children, grandchildren and other family members. In fact, 41% have purchased items with the intention of making it a family heirloom. Homeowners should strive to make memories with these items so the sentimental value of their precious items will only increase with time and be something that any family member would be honored to share in.

Making the Everyday Special with SMEG

Knowing that Americans want to live every day in a more enjoyable way, SMEG has solutions to help homeowners find those simple ways to make life more joyful by using their special items.

Cleaning with Confidence and Convenience: The Delicate Cycle on SMEG dishwashers provides a gentle touch for lightly-soiled, delicate dishes, saving homeowners time – rather than hand washing their special items, they’ll have all the enjoyment without the hassle. Many of SMEG’s dishwashers feature the patented Planetarium Wash System with a double motion of the spray arm: for every revolution of the main arm, the stem of the arm moves in the opposite direction, operating on a second axis. This spiralizing directional wash sprays water evenly in a 360° sweep, giving the best wash results for reliably clean dishes every time. Specialized features, such as the new WinePro included accessory, allow for delicate stemware to be washed with care – even on the bottom rack. Flexible tines hold stemware in place securely, and there’s also a dedicated location for a decanter. Additionally, the Multiload system allows users to maximize space with built-in flexibility to secure delicate pieces and larger items, such as baking sheets, in the wash.



Cooking with Style: Available in stainless steel, matte white, and matte black, SMEG’s professional ranges look as timeless and stunning in the kitchen as treasured cookware, and elevate the culinary experience when using these treasured pieces. SMEG’s full-sized 48” Dual Fuel Range, the largest in their portfolio of ranges, enables you to use all of your favorite cooking pieces. Whether recreating a secret family recipe to make your day more special, or planning a large meal for a big celebration, the 48” Dual Fuel Range offers six brass burners, a teppanyaki-style griddle plate and various cooking options that allows the flexibility to cook a large, complex meal at the same time. The pyrolytic enamel interior and doors with removable glass make clean up after your mealtime a breeze, easing any concerns associated with large meal prep.



Preserving Food that Looks as Fabulous as Your Serving Ware: The recently launched SMEG freestanding counter-depth refrigerators are designed with best-in-class preservation features and maximize usable space so that the food you prep and keep on your special serving ware stays at its peak freshness. The Multiflow system evenly distributes the cold air inside the unit to offer more efficient cooling and temperature control, while the ionizer keeps food fresher for longer. With integrated LED lighting for clear visibility of ingredients for your special meals, even the beginning of meal prep will be more enjoyable.



To learn more about SMEG and its full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances that add sleek sophistication and impressive performance to the home, visit www.smeg.com/us .

