SMEG USA Launches New Dishwasher Collection as Part of the Multi-Year Rollout of its Updated Large Appliance Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEG USA , the renowned, family-owned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its unique blend of style and innovation, continues the rollout of its kitchen appliance portfolio with the launch of a completely redesigned dishwasher collection. SMEG built upon its more than 60 years of dishwasher excellence to thoughtfully develop a lineup that integrates sleek design and savvy features that elevate cleaning and offer more flexibility to accommodate a wider selection of items, from oversized bakeware and cookware to stemware and delicate items.

Designed and crafted in Italy, the reimagined SMEG dishwasher collection is comprised of seven models, including two ADA-compliant models. Expertly developed to couple outstanding cleaning power with an array of design options, the collection is built for flush installation and available in stainless steel, matte black and matte white, as well as custom panel ready to seamlessly blend into any kitchen with ease. New SMEG dishwashers are the pinnacle of design flexibility, powerful cleaning, expanded loading capabilities, ultra-quiet performance, and thoughtful features for homeowners with elevated tastes.

“SMEG’s new lineup of dishwashers offer unparalleled loading flexibility and cleaning power designed to suit the specific needs of the North American consumer,” said Rod Gower, Managing Director of SMEG USA. “With decades of dishwasher design and manufacturing expertise, this launch reinforces SMEG USA’s commitment to providing homeowners with the impeccable standards of Italian design and performance, coupled with exciting new features that take convenience and dish care to a new level.”

New SMEG dishwashers are loaded with industry-leading features to support powerful cleaning, customizable loading configurations, and delicate care, including:

MultiLoad: Offers improved flexibility for more efficient loading capabilities to accommodate all dishware and serving ware. MultiLoad includes multiple unique supports within the baskets making room to fit pots and pans, oversized bottles and even oven trays, as well as an added support rack for smaller items, like delicate espresso cups. Available in the DW8220, DW8620 and DW8630 models.



To learn more about SMEG and its full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances that add sleek sophistication and impressive performance to the home, visit www.smeg.com/us .

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for “Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla,” roughly translated as “Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region,” remains a proudly-Italian and family-owned-and-operated company. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit www.smeg.com/us . Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Deborah Ehrman

FINN Partners

smeg@finnpartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1824131-827b-4b3c-84b3-9722a2d1b719

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7551aed3-19ee-4325-8c0e-ed40556c6b9e