DENVER, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that when autumn leaves start to change colors next year, concertgoers across Texas and Oklahoma will be sitting fireside at a VENU Amphitheatre, listening to their favorite artists under open skies. For many, it will feel less like a concert and more like a private performance in their own backyard.

That immersive intimacy is exactly what VENU (NYSE American: VENU), a growing operator of premium hospitality and live entertainment venues across the U.S., is building nationwide. With $1 billion in construction already underway, and a projected $5 billion in new venue development over the next 36 months, VENU is creating an entirely new category of live entertainment: one that blends ownership, luxury, and experience.

The Intimate Ownership Experience Driving Record Demand

In a powerful display of market traction, VENU announced that sales of its Luxe FireSuites have surpassed $23 million in just the past 60 days, including $10.7 million in August and $12.3 million in September. This milestone reflects record-breaking demand for the Company’s ownership-based model and underscores growing investor appetite for premium, experience-driven entertainment.

Ownership of these premium firepit suites offers more than access; it gives investors and fans alike a chance to own a piece of the live entertainment experience itself.

FireSuite sales climbed 250% year-over-year, reaching $77.7 million in fiscal 2024, up from $22.2 million in fiscal 2023, with 2025 sales expected to rise at least 100%.

A New Ownership Model for the Experience Economy

Luxe FireSuites are private, fireside suites that seat 4 to 10 guests, combining high-end amenities gourmet food, in-suite service, VIP parking, and a private entrance with a financial ownership stake that can appreciate in value.

According to the Company, “once they’re gone, they’re gone.” Limited availability at each venue has made FireSuites one of VENU’s most sought-after opportunities, blending lifestyle, exclusivity, and long-term return.

VENU attributes its success to its robust ownership pathways, which include all-cash purchases, structured financing, and triple-net lease (NNN) options, opening the door to a diverse range of investors and lifestyle owners.

Expanding Nationwide

VENU currently operates entertainment campuses in Gainesville, GA, and Colorado Springs, CO, with expansions in Centennial (Denver), Broken Arrow (Tulsa), El Paso, and McKinney (Dallas) well underway. The Company’s long-term vision includes 40 total locations by 2030, featuring both outdoor amphitheaters and indoor live entertainment destinations.

Independent research by Younger Associates projects that VENU’s existing and upcoming properties, including McKinney, Broken Arrow, and El Paso, will generate more than $17.7 billion in economic activity over 20 years. The broader development plan could exceed $100 billion in total community impact.

Institutional Confidence Building

Wall Street coverage has begun to echo the enthusiasm: Cenorium Capital: Strong Buy, $22 target, Think Equity, Buy $18, Northland Securities: Raised from $15 to $17, Buy rating maintained, and Freedom Broker: Buy, $15.30.

VENU’s recent $34 million institutional round completed by ThinkEquity at approximately $12 per share further solidified the company’s base valuation.

CEO J.W. Roth on What’s Next

“From the day we began our journey, we’ve been clear on how we intend to fund expansion through public-private partnerships, FireSuite sales, and sale-leasebacks,” said J.W. Roth, Founder and CEO of Venu Holdings. “The future we’ve been building toward is right in front of us and it’s coming fast. We are on pace to add more than $5 billion in completed project value in the next 36 to 48 months.”

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

Through its innovative 40/40/20 financing model and integrated hospitality campuses, the company is building a national network of premium amphitheaters and entertainment destinations, targeting 40 venues by 2030. Its flagship Ford Amphitheater was nominated as Pollstar’s Best New Venue of 2024.

