ProVen VCT plc



Issue of equity and closure of offer for subscription



8 October 2025

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 8 October 2025 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024.

3,064,482 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 64.04p, based on the latest net asset value of 61.65p, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 31 May 2025 adjusted for the dividend of 1.75p paid on 15 August 2025.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 287,536,595 Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the announcement on 22 April 2025, the combined offer for subscription for the Company and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, which opened on 6 November 2024, closed on 30 September 2025 at 3pm BST.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-