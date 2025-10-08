Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Launches Regional Licensing Partner Program to Transform Waste into Sustainable Solutions

Building on Recent Waste-to-Energy Advancements, SGTM Expands Eco-Friendly Product Distribution Nationwide

Orlando, FL., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leader in environmentally beneficial solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Regional Licensing Partner Program, a strategic initiative aimed at revolutionizing waste conversion into eco-friendly products. This program embodies SGTM’s vision to align with American manufacturing, creating value from waste through a waste-to-wealth model. Biomass represents a significant business opportunity; when managed correctly with technology and partnerships, it can generate green energy, produce eco-friendly products, and heal our land through soil restoration.

This launch builds directly on SGTM’s recent formation of an elite advisory team of scientists, engineers, and sustainability experts dedicated to pioneering waste-to-energy solutions. The team, including biotechnology leader Ron A. Knight and energy engineer Bill Selkirk, is driving innovations to power AI and cryptocurrency operations with clean energy from organic waste, with a pilot facility set to break ground in Florida in Q1 2026. By extending this momentum into the Regional Licensing Partner Program, SGTM is scaling its waste-to-wealth ecosystem, empowering local partners to produce and distribute sustainable products derived from the same organic waste streams.

Under the leadership of Greg Park, Vice President of Business Development at SGTM, this program is designed to establish a nationwide network of licensed distributors specializing in environmentally conscious solutions, including wood-based mulch, soil amendments, and lumber products.

Primary Objective :

Establish a network of licensed distributors (Regional Licensing Partners or RL Partners) across the United States within 24 months to manufacture and distribute SGTM-related products.

Secondary Objectives :

Secure partnerships with bagging companies to handle packaging for licensed distributors.





Achieve a “win/win” baseline of licensing and product sale revenue for both SGTM and each of our RL Partners.

With SGTM’s new innovative Soil Concentrate™ and existing product line, which includes Water Less Garden, Living Mulch, and Deer Soil, the company aims to empower local businesses to manufacture and distribute these sustainable products. By targeting companies with access to organic waste streams and existing infrastructure, SGTM will enable licensees to produce high-quality eco-friendly soil amendments locally. Through the fourth quarter, we will be gathering information through our website portal and vetting companies.

Strategic partnerships with bagging companies will streamline the packaging and distribution process, further enhancing the efficiency of the program. This comprehensive business plan outlines the strategy, budget, and operational steps necessary to achieve these goals, projecting a scalable network that will enhance SGTM’s market presence while supporting sustainable agriculture.

“Through this Regional Licensing Partner Program, we are not only expanding our reach but also promoting sustainable practices that benefit our environment,” said Greg Park. “Building on our advisory team’s waste-to-energy breakthroughs, we’re turning innovation into actionable partnerships that create economic opportunities and tackle waste challenges head-on.”

About The Sustainable Green Team:



Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. is an innovative technology company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of science and technology. Our mission is to convert waste into wealth, harvest power, and advance environmental restoration at scale, focusing on climate reversal and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We transform organic waste into valuable "Water Less Garden" soil and "Living Mulch" using advanced carbon capture technology. Our products decrease water usage and boost agricultural yields, promoting a sustainable future. Available through retail and agricultural channels, our transformative soil solutions enhance soil health and address waste challenges for consumers and large-scale operations.

For more information, please visit: www.SGTMtech.com

