Fireflies adds venture capital AI features that deliver investment intelligence, not just transcription

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai, the #1 AI teammate for meetings used by people at 75% of Fortune 500 companies, today announced specialized venture capital features within its platform, including 17+ VC-specific AI apps and custom templates that transform founder conversations into investment-ready documentation. Already trusted by leading firms like Khosla Ventures and Forum Ventures, these new capabilities address the significant number of hours VCs spend weekly on manual tasks—all within their existing Fireflies subscription.

According to research from Affinity, 76% of investors still use AI primarily for routine tasks like data entry. Fireflies’ VC features bridge this gap by adding specialized templates for IC memos and LP updates, AI apps that extract deal terms and track founder sentiment, and seamless integrations with VC-specific CRMs like Affinity and Attio—eliminating fragmented workflows that slow investment decisions.

"VCs shouldn't spend 10 hours a week on post-meeting busywork when they could be finding the next unicorn," said Krish Ramineni, CEO and Co-founder of Fireflies.ai. "These new VC-specific capabilities don't just save time—they help firms make better investment decisions by automatically surfacing red flags, tracking sentiment changes, and ensuring critical insights never get lost in manual workflows."

Purpose-built for venture capital workflows

Fireflies for VCs includes specialized meeting summary templates—like portfolio check-ins, pitches, and board meetings—and 17+ VC-specific AI apps that automatically:

Generate investment memos and IC briefing documents

Track founder sentiment, conviction levels, and red flags during pitches

Create LP updates and portfolio trend reports

Identify co-investors, competitors, and market opportunities

Draft follow-up emails and rejection responses with reasoning

Categorize meetings by sector, stage, and investment model

The platform seamlessly integrates with VC-specific CRMs like Affinity and Attio, ensuring all meeting intelligence flows directly into existing deal pipelines without manual data entry.

"At Khosla Ventures, we have Fireflies join all our meetings. Being able to simply focus on a founder pitch without having to take notes has been game-changing for us," said Bruce Armstrong, Operating Partner at Khosla Ventures. "Being able to search those notes post-meeting and organize our follow-ups makes the rest of our job that much more productive. Having a specific app built just for VCs is going to take it to the next level."

Kelly Graziadei and Joanna Lee Shevelenko, Co-Founders & General Partners at f7 Ventures // Perplexity Fund, echoed this sentiment: "We backed Fireflies.ai early—and we've used it on every founder call since. No more frantic note-taking, just real conversations. Today, it serves as both a notetaker and a collaboration tool for making deal decisions across our firm. And now with these new VC-focused templates & integrations—game changer."

Global accuracy meets enterprise security

With 95%+ transcription accuracy across 100+ languages, Fireflies captures every detail of international deals and cross-border investments. The platform works across all devices and operating systems—not limited to desktop-only solutions—ensuring everyone can participate regardless of their setup.

Fireflies provides SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance out of the box. The platform never uses customer data to train AI models and offers zero data retention policies, ensuring sensitive LP conversations and term negotiations remain completely private. All meeting data is encrypted with 256-bit AES encryption and stored privately, meeting the stringent security requirements of institutional investors.

"Rolling out Fireflies across all of our investment and portfolio meetings has been transformative," said Olivia O'Sullivan, Partner and COO at Forum Ventures. "Our team can now instantly recall decisions, track context across deals, and feed this intelligence into our semantic search workflows. What began as a simple habit of recording meetings has become the foundation for our venture firm. It's saving us hours each week and building the backbone for the agentic workflows we'll rely on to support founders more intelligently."

Democratizing institutional-grade tools

While large funds employ armies of analysts for documentation and analysis, emerging managers often struggle with limited resources. Fireflies for VCs levels the playing field by providing sophisticated investment intelligence capabilities at a fraction of traditional costs—starting at just $10 per user monthly.

The platform requires zero setup, no installation, and works instantly with existing tech stacks. VCs can start capturing investment intelligence from their next meeting without IT involvement or lengthy onboarding processes.

Immediate availability

Fireflies for VCs is available today. The launch continues Fireflies' strategy of delivering role- and industry-specific solutions following successful releases of Fireflies for Healthcare and Fireflies for Finance . The company plans to introduce additional industry-specific offerings, recognizing that different professions require specialized documentation approaches.

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. Serving 20+ million people and 500,000+ organizations, Fireflies has processed over 3 billion meeting minutes with users at 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform seamlessly integrates with 80+ software solutions—from video conferencing to CRMs to project management tools—enabling organizations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire tech stack. Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first, global organization employing 100 people across 20+ countries. For more information, visit fireflies.ai.