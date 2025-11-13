Fireflies launches Live Assist and Desktop App to deliver real-time help in every meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai, the #1 AI teammate for meetings used by people at 75% of Fortune 500 companies, today announced Live Assist and the Fireflies Desktop App —two transformative features that establish it as the most comprehensive meeting assistant available. These capabilities mark a fundamental shift from documenting what happened to helping professionals succeed in the moment, providing instant answers, smart suggestions, and contextual insights when they matter most.

Live Assist elevates meeting performance by providing real-time intelligence during conversations. Sales teams can instantly access pricing discussions from previous calls, recruiters can surface candidate insights mid-interview, and project managers can pull up past decisions without derailing discussions.

"Most tools react after the fact. Live Assist helps you in the moment—when decisions are being made and words actually matter," said Krish Ramineni, CEO and Co-founder of Fireflies.ai. "And with our new Desktop App, that intelligence now lives right where you work—always one click away."

The Desktop App brings Fireflies' meeting intelligence directly to Mac and Windows devices as a native application. It provides instant access to all Fireflies features—including Live Assist, meeting summaries, and integrations—right from the desktop. Direct audio recording without meeting bots is coming soon, enabling the app to automatically detect and capture meetings across platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack Huddles, Discord, WhatsApp, FaceTime, and even in-person conversations.

From passive documentation to active intelligence

Fireflies recognizes that high-stakes conversations—closing deals, making critical decisions, and relationship-building—require human presence that can be augmented by AI intelligence.

Live Assist surfaces context-aware answers from past meetings, documents, and knowledge bases in real-time. When a client asks about a feature discussed months ago, the answer can appear in seconds. When a prospect raises an objection, coaching suggestions can help navigate the conversation. Together with the Desktop App, these features address the #1 user need: help during meetings, not just after. Beta customers are already seeing tremendous value.

“This is a lifesaving feature,” said Brian Fontenot, CEO of Zenith Capital Investments. “It’s like having a live assistant on calls that can summarize items, help contextualize information, or help clarify things said. It saves me probably 20 hours a week at a minimum in replay and research.”

Lauren Johnson, Controller at Solved, said: "Fireflies Live Assist keeps me fully present, even in fast-paced meetings. Instant recaps, follow-up question prompts, and real-time transcription make it easy to stay engaged and catch every detail.”

Enterprise-ready with privacy at the core

Both Live Assist and the Desktop App are built with enterprise-grade security and transparent privacy practices. Fireflies never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models—a critical distinction for organizations discussing sensitive deals, personnel issues, or strategic plans. The platform offers private storage options that enable companies to maintain complete control over their data, as well as HIPAA compliance for regulated industries.

The comprehensive platform works across web, desktop, mobile, and the Chrome extension, with seamless integration with 90+ tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Notion, and Asana. These ensure meeting intelligence can flow directly into existing workflows without manual data entry.

Immediate availability with flexible pricing

Live Assist is now available across the web on all major video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Google Meet, as well as through the Chrome extension and mobile app. The Desktop App will roll out gradually to users in the coming weeks. Advanced Live Assist features consume AI credits based on usage.

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. Serving 20+ million people and 800,000+ organizations, Fireflies has processed over 3 billion meeting minutes with users at 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform seamlessly integrates with 90+ software solutions—from video conferencing to CRMs to project management tools—enabling organizations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire tech stack. Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first, global organization employing 100 people across 20+ countries. For more information, visit fireflies.ai.