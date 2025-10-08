Crusoe Appoints Veteran Real Estate Leader Matt Field, Formerly of TMG Partners, as Chief Real Estate Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe , the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Matt Field as its Chief Real Estate Officer. Field joins Crusoe from TMG Partners, a leading San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment, development and management company, where he worked for over 30 years, serving in roles including Chief Investment Officer, President, Co-CEO, and continues to serve as an advisor to the company. In this new role, Field will lead Crusoe’s real estate strategy, including acquisition, leasing, capitalization, and development management of properties essential for its rapidly expanding portfolio of AI data centers. Crusoe is currently constructing a 1.2 gigawatt AI data center in Abilene, Texas , and has announced a 1.8 gigawatt AI data center in Wyoming , with further developments planned around the globe.

“Critical to the infrastructure needs of intelligence are power and real estate. Matt brings decades of experience and executive leadership in commercial real estate to Crusoe, providing unique expertise in development, finance and structuring,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “As we build out the foundational infrastructure for the future of AI, securing the right properties in the right locations is more strategic than ever. Matt is a one-of-a-kind deal maker that will help Crusoe deliver the creative solutions needed to meet the ever expanding AI ambitions of our customers.”

Field brings 39 years of commercial real estate experience to Crusoe, including deep expertise in development, structured finance, and acquisitions. During his tenure at TMG Partners, a firm with a portfolio of over 30 million square feet across the Bay Area, he was responsible for managing the firm’s real estate portfolio and has overseen over $10 billion in acquisitions, development, and dispositions. His proven track record in securing and managing complex, large-scale projects and cultivating relationships with institutional capital partners and corporate tenants will be critical as Crusoe strategically secures the land and facilities required to scale its operations.

“Crusoe is building the foundational infrastructure for the future of computing,” said Matt Field. “I am honored to join the company’s market-leading energy, cloud services, and design and construction teams that are uniquely positioned to support the rapid expansion of both hyperscale and cloud services platforms. I look forward to working with and growing the team to accelerate Crusoe’s energy-first approach to site selection, development of hyperscale and cloud campuses, and providing tailored solutions for customers.”

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

