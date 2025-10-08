Vishay Intertechnology Releases High-Reliability DLA-Approved Polymer Capacitors for Military and Aerospace Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the release of its new DLA 04051 series of vPolyTan™ polymer surface-mount chip capacitors. These capacitors are designed for high-reliability applications in the aerospace, military, and space (AMS) markets, meeting the latest Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) 04051 military specifications.

The DLA 04051 series features ultra-low ESR, as low as 25 mΩ, significantly lower than traditional tantalum capacitors, making them ideal for power supplies, radios, radars, transponders, and energy storage in AMS systems. The capacitors offer a wide capacitance range of 4.7 μF to 680 μF and support voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 63 V. They are also tested for long-term reliability, validated through 2000 hours of testing at 125 °C.

In addition to their electrical performance, these capacitors deliver robust mechanical reliability, including shock resistance up to 500 g, vibration resistance meeting MIL-STD-202-204 Level D, and the ability to withstand 10 thermal shock cycles per MIL-STD-202-107. Vishay’s DLA 04051 series serves as a true second source to Yageo/Kemet offerings, ensuring compatibility and reliability for critical military and aerospace systems.

Samples and production quantities of the DLA 04051 series are available now, with lead times of 35 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

