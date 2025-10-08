Governance, Not Just Security: Exclaimer Reframes Email Risk for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, today announced a reminder for organizations to treat email governance with the same seriousness as any other threat to their digital infrastructure. With Cybersecurity Awareness month upon us, most organizations know to guard against ransomware, phishing, and AI-driven attacks, but one overlooked risk is hiding in plain sight: unmanaged email signatures. Tampered, inconsistent, or non-compliant signatures can expose companies to legal liabilities, reputational damage, compliance failures and a loss of trust with customers.

What’s at stake is more than just brand perception. Without clear, compliant email signatures and disclaimers, organizations can face regulatory violations, contractual disputes, and even legal precedent challenges. Missing or inconsistent disclaimers can weaken a company’s legal position, while unmanaged signatures risk confusing customers and opening the door to misinformation or misrepresentation.

Email isn’t a legacy tool—it’s infrastructure. From contracts and compliance notices to customer communications, it remains the backbone of business trust. Unlike other parts of IT infrastructure, email governance is often fragmented or reactive. Treating email as infrastructure means managing it with the same discipline as networks, identity systems, or cloud environments—with email signatures as a key point of control for governance and compliance.

Exclaimer’s State of Business Email 2025 study highlights the scale of the problem:

While 94% of IT leaders say they feel confident in their compliance posture, 32% cite compliance violations as the biggest email security challenge faced by their teams.

"Cybersecurity Awareness Month reminds us that protecting our digital footprint goes beyond stopping attacks—it requires actively managing risk, compliance, and trust," said Cary Vidal, VP of IT & Security at Exclaimer. "Email signatures may not be traditional security controls, but they play a critical role in governance. Organizations must balance threat prevention with smart operational discipline. Centralized signature management provides consistency, compliance, and confidence—helping businesses be not just cyber secure, but truly cyber aware."

With the average cost of a data breach now $4.88 million globally, organizations can’t afford to ignore overlooked risks. Exclaimer is calling on organizations this October to treat email governance as a critical part of cyber awareness: protecting compliance, safeguarding reputation, and ensuring growth through trust.

