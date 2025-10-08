KOIL Energy Awarded Significant Contract to Deliver Subsea Distribution Equipment for US Project

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG) has been awarded a significant contract to supply six Steel Tube Flying Leads (Subsea Umbilical) and associated equipment for a project in the Gulf of America. This award encompasses equipment designed to control the subsea field operated by an International Operator.

KOIL Energy Steel Tube Flying Leads

The Subsea Distribution System will tie in additional wells to the existing infrastructure. KOIL’s customer is a Houston-based subsea engineering contractor.

KOIL is publicly recognized for providing competitive, high-performance subsea systems globally. By leveraging practical design solutions and a vertically integrated supply chain, the company consistently delivers reliable and efficient subsea products with exceptionally competitive delivery times. The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing. The project will be carried out at KOIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Final delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of next year. Installation services will be awarded later.

About KOIL

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Building the Future of Energy. KOIL Energy's highly experienced team can support subsea projects located anywhere in the world. Visit www.koilenergy.com to learn more.

