Nanterre, October 06th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 29th to October 03rd,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 29th to October 03rd,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 29/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 116,461084 XPAR VINCI 30/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 117,197862 XPAR VINCI 01/10/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 118,028409 XPAR VINCI 02/10/2025 FR0000125486 77 132 117,936600 XPAR VINCI 02/10/2025 FR0000125486 36 804 118,276400 CEUX VINCI 02/10/2025 FR0000125486 5 995 118,300300 TQEX VINCI 03/10/2025 FR0000125486 75 442 117,895100 XPAR VINCI 03/10/2025 FR0000125486 35 601 118,807700 CEUX VINCI 03/10/2025 FR0000125486 5 905 118,691400 TQEX TOTAL 536 879 117,6289

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment