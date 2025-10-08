Disclosure of transactions in on shares from September 29th to October 03rd,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, October 06th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 29th to October 03rd,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 29th to October 03rd,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI29/09/2025FR0000125486100 000116,461084XPAR
VINCI30/09/2025FR0000125486100 000117,197862XPAR
VINCI01/10/2025FR0000125486100 000118,028409XPAR
VINCI02/10/2025FR000012548677 132117,936600XPAR
VINCI02/10/2025FR000012548636 804118,276400CEUX
VINCI02/10/2025FR00001254865 995118,300300TQEX
VINCI03/10/2025FR000012548675 442117,895100XPAR
VINCI03/10/2025FR000012548635 601118,807700CEUX
VINCI03/10/2025FR00001254865 905118,691400TQEX
      
  TOTAL536 879117,6289 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 29-09-25 to 03-10-25 vGB

Recommended Reading