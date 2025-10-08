Thanksgiving a Painful Reminder for Victims and Survivors of Impaired Driving, Says MADD Canada

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to gather for Thanksgiving to share a meal and give thanks, MADD Canada reminds everyone that many families will be feeling an unbearable absence at their tables. For those who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been forever changed by an impaired driving crash, the holiday is a strong reminder of what has been taken from them.

Despite ongoing awareness efforts, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured every year in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The tragedy is not measured only in statistics, but in the missing voices, hugs, and laughter at family gatherings, and in the daily struggles of those living with life-altering injuries. Impaired driving is entirely preventable.

“Thanksgiving is meant to bring families closer, but for so many who have been impacted by impaired driving, it is a reminder of the devastating reality that a loved one is no longer here,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “For others, who are living with serious injuries caused by these crashes, the holiday serves as another reminder of how drastically life has changed. We urge Canadians to make sober choices so that no more families are forced to face this kind of pain.”

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Thanksgiving long weekend, we all have a role to play:

Never drive a car, a boat, an ATV, or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always plan ahead;

If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, pull over and call 911.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or 647-462-6233 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca