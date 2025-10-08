Companies Can Now Expand Their Workforce Globally in Minutes with Pebl’s AI Assistant, Alfie

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebl , the AI-first global employment platform, today announced the launch of Alfie, the industry’s first AI assistant built to deliver vetted trusted compliance intelligence throughout the global employment lifecycle.

Powered by Pebl’s proprietary compliance database covering more than 185 countries, Alfie transforms complex regulations into clear, actionable guidance so companies can hire, onboard, and manage global teams with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Unlike any other solution, Pebl provides free, open access to country-specific hiring requirements, fully burdened cost estimates, and compliance insights before a prospect becomes a Pebl customer. This means organizations can easily evaluate and compare markets instantly.

“Alfie raises the bar with global employment by turning complex regulations into clear, compliant guidance in real time, ” said Francoise Brougher, CEO of Pebl. “With Alfie, business leaders can confidently evaluate new markets, forecast costs, and move from receiving a quote to a compliant hire in minutes.”

Alfie is fully embedded into Pebl’s Global Work Platform™ and supports every stage of the employment journey:

Explore International Hiring: Open access to country-specific hiring requirements, cost estimates, and compliance insight, even if you are not a Pebl customer. Explore here .



. Hire & Onboard in Minutes: With a consumer-grade, self-service experience, companies can see costs upfront and move from getting a quote to a contract in minutes. Alfie verifies documents, reviews contracts, and delivers real-time updates to ensure compliant onboarding in 185+ countries.

Workforce Planning & Strategy: Local data and insights enable confident market entry and strategic scenario planning.



Instant Support: Conversational, context-aware answers with seamless handoff to a human expert when needed.



Proactive Compliance: Coming soon, Alfie will alert teams to regulatory changes before they take effect.



Why It Matters

Global hiring today demands speed and precision, but compliance is becoming more complex. In many markets, evolving regulations make it harder for companies to expand without risk. Compliance missteps can delay expansion, add costs, and expose companies to penalties. By combining a decade of expertise with real-time trusted compliance-grade AI, Pebl sets a new standard for compliant, confident global expansion.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s AI assistant, delivers instant, vetted answers in 50+ languages, backed by a global network of legal and hiring experts. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram